Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

3300 Shallow Pond Drive

3300 Shallow Pond Drive · (970) 818-1826
Location

3300 Shallow Pond Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Fossil Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. now

$3,250

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
Executive Rental Home in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 80660

Unfurnished 2 Story Craftsman Style former Model home w/ beautiful built-ins & custom features. Big windows make it sunny & bright. Main floor library has built-in book cases & a see-through fireplace to the family rm. Kitchen complete w/ warming drawer, swing out pantry & built-in dining bench off living room. Separate dining rm, Cherry floors, & wrought iron railings. Covered front porch courtyard in front & privacy fence, built-in BBQ in back. Finished basement. One small dog allowed up to 15lbs with $400 non refundable pet deposit.
Property Id 80660

(RLNE5761978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have any available units?
3300 Shallow Pond Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have?
Some of 3300 Shallow Pond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Shallow Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Shallow Pond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Shallow Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Shallow Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Shallow Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
