Apartment List
/
CO
/
fort collins
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:05pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Georgetown Condos
1 Unit Available
1717 W Drake Rd
1717 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
1717 W Drake Rd Unit C3 Available 08/01/20 1717 W. Drake C3 - This furnished 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhome is located next to Spring Creek bike path and close to restaurants and shops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fort Collins
1 Unit Available
420 W Oak St
420 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/2 Bath Quintessential Dwtwn FTC Home - Property Id: 243678 Quintessential Downtown Fort Collins home! Professionally renovated home with high end designer influences and hip and classy touches through-out! Close to

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fort Collins
1 Unit Available
424 W Oak Main Level
424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
405 N Loomis Ave
405 North Loomis Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224 Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
223 East Plum Street Unit B
223 East Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
223 East Plum Street - 223 East Plum Street Unit B Unit B Available 09/01/20 223 East Plum 2 Bedroom Apartment with all the Charm - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Old Town Fort Collins apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgewood Hills
1 Unit Available
320 Strasburg Drive #B8
320 Strasburg Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1791 sqft
320 Strasburg Drive #B8 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Town Home in South Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202
2226 W Elizabeth St C 202, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1034 sqft
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202 Available 08/04/20 2226 W Elizabeth C202 - Adorable condo in a prime location! Close to CSU, shopping, dining, and a major bus route.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ponds at Overland
1 Unit Available
1509 Woodrose Court
1509 Woodrose Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3368 sqft
1509 Woodrose Court Available 08/18/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Near Prospect and Overland in Fort Collins! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 3,300 Sq.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
1032 Cunningham Drive #2
1032 Cunningham Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1326 sqft
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished 3 bed/2bath townhome! - Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome located in mid-town Fort Collins. AVAILABLE NOW month to month or long term.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town West
1 Unit Available
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
200 East Myrtle 3
200 East Myrtle Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
585 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Two-Bedroom Condo Close To CSU & Old Town! - Property Id: 49494 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo walking distance from campus and Old Town. Totally remodeled with wood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avery Park
1 Unit Available
1920 Larkspur Dr
1920 Larkspur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Remodeled Home Near CSU - Property Id: 117858 This place is ideal for CSU grad students or young family looking to be near Old Town and the mountains. The home can be made available partially furnished or empty. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prospect at Spring Meadows
1 Unit Available
706 East Stuart Street
706 East Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spanish style villa built in 1979 by a successful photographer. The property is 1.5 acres in the heart of Fort Collins, Co. This room is located on the west wing of the building. With a reading nook Right outside your frosted glass sliding door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Collins

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2309 Lathrop Ct
2309 Lathrop Court, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 4 bedroom home in desirable neighborhood - Property Id: 216114 Single family home in desirable southwest Fort Collins neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Collins

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4133 Shoreline Dr.
4133 Shoreline Drive, Larimer County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
816 sqft
4133 Shoreline Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4000 Main St A
4000 Main Street, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
985 sqft
Sleek Remodeled Warehouse Loft Space! - Property Id: 92181 Remodeled ( 2015) Warehouse loft space! Natural light define this open floor plan.

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Collins rents increased moderately over the past month

Fort Collins rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Collins over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Longmont, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,289, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fort Collins to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Collins, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Collins is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Fort Collins.
    • While rents in Fort Collins fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Collins 3 BedroomsFort Collins Accessible ApartmentsFort Collins Apartments with Balcony
    Fort Collins Apartments with GarageFort Collins Apartments with GymFort Collins Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Collins Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Apartments with Pool
    Fort Collins Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Collins Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Collins Furnished ApartmentsFort Collins Luxury PlacesFort Collins Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
    Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
    Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
    Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
    University NorthScotch Pines

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
    Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
    Aims Community College