Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO with pool

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
55 Units Available
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,414
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Troutman Park
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
23 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
7 Units Available
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Preserve
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scotch Pines
801 E Drake Rd 98
801 East Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 98 Available 08/01/20 Scotch Pines - Property Id: 312724 801 E. Drake Road. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. 918 sq. feet, 2nd floor unit. $1300 per month. Very low maintenance. Includes all kitchen appliances, all working great.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Plume
2828 Silverplume Dr. D2
2828 Silverplume Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit D2 Available 09/07/20 Updated condo near middle of town - Property Id: 138511 Comfortable condo in a safe neighborhood that is close to bike trails. Two parks within easy walking distance.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood Hills
544 Jansen Drive
544 Jansen Drive, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2834 sqft
544 Jansen Drive Available 08/01/20 544 Jansen Drive - Beautiful 5 bedroom house located in South West Fort Collins. This roomy house has new stainless steel appliances, fully finished basement, fenced backyard, community swimming pool and park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Park
620 Mathews
620 Mathews Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Old Town condo *Utilities Included* - Property Id: 95284 Newly renovated one bedroom condo in University Park neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rogers Park
3002 W. Elizabeth 23A
3002 West Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
961 sqft
3002 W. Elizabeth 23A Available 07/27/20 3002 W Elizabeth Street 23A - Luxury 3 beds, 2 bath main floor condo. Lots of windows. Open floorplan and two separate covered patios. Ceramic tile surrounds the cozy gas log fireplace.

July 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Collins rents increased significantly over the past month

Fort Collins rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $969 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,186 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fort Collins, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents decrease. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 1 of them have seen prices drop. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fort Collins has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fort Collins is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,186 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Collins remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Miami (-1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,367 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

