Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM

56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Rogers Park
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Preserve
8 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1056 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1127 sqft
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1038 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Springs
16 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1076 sqft
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
University North
7 Units Available
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
938 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
Downtown Fort Collins
8 Units Available
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1055 sqft
You’ll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
City Park Heights
1 Unit Available
720 City Park Ave Apt B231
720 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
827 sqft
Available Now!! 2 bed/2 bath $1175/mo *NO pets* Right down the street from campus! 1 block to City Park, CSU, and short walk/ bike ride to Old Town 2 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Great For Students! Bright living room with open eating area Vaulted

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
609 Parker St
609 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/2 bath -- $1350/mo.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
303 West Prospect Road
303 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
680 sqft
Prospect Station Apartment features studio, one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Collins, CO. Located just across from the Colorado State University campus and College Avenue, where it is all possible.

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
3715 Precision Drive
3715 Precision Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Miramont
1 Unit Available
5233 Boardwalk Drive C202
5233 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1039 sqft
5233 Boardwalk Drive C202 Available 09/02/20 5233 Boardwalk Drive C202 - Step into luxury at One Boardwalk Condos! Gorgeous 2 bedroom condos conveniently located on Lemay and Boardwalk in South Fort Collins.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Applewood Estates
1 Unit Available
5310 Fossil Creek Dr
5310 Fossil Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhome By Open Space - Property Id: 291502 Spacious Townhome backing to an open space - We only allow 1 cat or 1 small/medium dog, no vicious breed. We do not allow 2 pets.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
University Acres
1 Unit Available
1225 E Prospect Rd P8
1225 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
Unit P8 Available 08/01/20 Northfield Condo - Property Id: 275775 Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo available in West-Central Fort Collins! Enjoy a great location near parks, trails, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment - just blocks from

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
405 N Loomis Ave
405 North Loomis Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224 Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #623
2450 Windrow Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1009 sqft
2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Casa Grande
1 Unit Available
3448 Laredo Ln Unit C
3448 Laredo Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Casa Grande over 55+ community condo available! - Located in mid town Fort Collins, this spacious 2 Bedroom plus bonus room condo has just become available.

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Collins rents increased moderately over the past month

Fort Collins rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Collins over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Longmont, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,289, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fort Collins to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Collins, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Collins is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Fort Collins.
    • While rents in Fort Collins fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

