/
/
larimer county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
294 Apartments for rent in Larimer County, CO📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
67 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,273
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1327 sqft
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,141
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
The Preserve
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Northeast Central Loveland
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
37 Units Available
North Campus West
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,036
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1367 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
3 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Troutman Park
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,226
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
22 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,483
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
$
13 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,264
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
10 Units Available
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,207
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:38 AM
19 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
47 Units Available
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Larimer County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COBerthoud, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COSeverance, COCheyenne, WY