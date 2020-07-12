/
prospect shields
221 Apartments for rent in Prospect-Shields, Fort Collins, CO
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
1300 West Stuart Street
1300 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
936 sqft
This 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is getting fully repainted in the last 2 weeks of June, and will be available to rent at the beginning of July! This home is located close to central Fort Collins, next to the intersection of Prospect and Shields.
1117 Fairview Drive
1117 Fairview Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1679 sqft
1117 Fairview Drive Available 08/04/20 4-Bedroom Just Minutes From CSU: Available August! - Available August 4 This large 4 bedroom home is conveniently located just a few miles from CSU, restaurants and plenty of Fort Collins shopping.
1221 University Avenue #C102
1221 University Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
1221 University Avenue #C102 Available 08/02/20 Centrally Located 2-Bedroom! Available August! - Located near local restaurants, shopping and Colorado State's Intramural fields, this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers an open floor plan and great
1224 Lynnwood Drive
1224 Lynnwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
1883 sqft
In Person Showings Allowed! Spacious, Clean and Convenient! Located in the Desirable Campus West Area, This Lovely 5 Bedroom 2 Bath House Near Campus is Available for Rent August 1st.
818 Chetwood Ct
818 Chetwood Court, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Chetwood - Property Id: 317480 Incredible floor plan in this end-unit ranch-style townhome with attached 2-car garage. Vaulted ceilings, lots of light! 2 Bedrooms + office or TV room, Master Bedroom has a Master Bath w/walk-in shower.
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,414
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
2828 Silverplume Dr. D2
2828 Silverplume Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit D2 Available 09/07/20 Updated condo near middle of town - Property Id: 138511 Comfortable condo in a safe neighborhood that is close to bike trails. Two parks within easy walking distance.
1129 W Mulberry St
1129 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/1 Bath CLOSE TO CITY PARK & CSU - Property Id: 219729 PRIME 4 bedroom/1 bath house close to City Park & CSU Spacious living room and kitchen All New Stainless Steel Appliances Huge Backyard with fence and off street
1801 W Mulberry St
1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.
1205 W Mulberry St Main House
1205 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Main House Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to City Park & CSU! - Property Id: 107851 Stainless appliances, new laminate wood flooring in the living room, extra sink mirror vanity, wood floors, fenced yard! Close to City Park,
2631 Hanover Drive
2631 Hanover Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
2631 Hanover Drive Available 08/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single-family Home in a Great Location! - Available August 11th Come take a look at this 4-bed, 2-ba, 2-car garage house on the west side of Fort Collins! Located a block off of W Drake
2024 W Plum St #4
2024 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
2024 W Plum St #4 Available 08/19/20 Adorable West Side 2 Bedroom Condo! AUGUST 2020 - Open concept 2 bedroom condo with hard surface flooring throughout. HOA allows cats and small dogs.
121 Edwards Street
121 Edwards Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
121 Edwards Street Available 08/19/20 Walk to Campus and Be Neighbors to Cafe Vino! Awesome fenced front yard close to Old Town! - This beautiful updated four-bedroom home is located next to Cafe Vino and within walking distance to CSU and Old
818 Winchester Dr.
818 Winchester Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2352 sqft
818 Winchester Dr. Available 08/14/20 Mid Town Ranch with Big Bedrooms- Spacious Layout, Great Yard - Available Mid-August - Large main floor and finished basement. Amazing, fenced backyard with covered back patio.
1316 Constitution Ave
1316 Constitution Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1628 sqft
1316 Constitution Ave Available 08/19/20 West Campus 4 bedroom Home- Bike to CSU! Available August 2020 - This 4 bedroom tri-level has hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms, maple cabinet kitchen, manicured wooded lot and allows pets! This home
1484 Edgewood Court
1484 Edgewood Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2394 sqft
1484 Edgewood Court Available 08/19/20 Close to campus, finished basement, no carpet, fenced back yard! - This HUGE 4 bedroom, 1 office, 2 bath unit sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and backs up to a green belt.
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203
1705 Heatheridge Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1705 Heatheridge Rd.
