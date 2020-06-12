186 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO

Apartment List
The Preserve

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Preserve
9 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1102 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Prospect-Shields
30 Units Available
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1467 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 04:12pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
117 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
University North
7 Units Available
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,273
1205 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warren Farms
1 Unit Available
3538 Warren Farm Ct
3538 Warren Farm Court, Fort Collins, CO
Available 07/01/20 4-Bed 2-Bath Single-Family Home Midtown Ft Collins - Property Id: 105486 Beautiful single-family home on cul-de-sac in the heart of Midtown Fort Collins! - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Eat-in kitchen - Large backyard patio - Garage

Sheely

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheely
1 Unit Available
605 Balsam Ln
605 Balsam Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
960 sqft
Available 08/15/20 605Balsam - Property Id: 299320 3 beds, 1 bath and 1 car garage. Bike or walk to CSU; close to Max bus line, College Ave., and Old Town. Solid wood floors. Covered flagstone patio. Fenced back yard.

Old Town

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
400 Lilac Ln
400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
928 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725 Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2920 Crusader St
2920 Crusader Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2543 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New Home in Ft. Collins close to Old Town/I-25 - Property Id: 142046 Less than 1 year old two-story home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South College Heights
1 Unit Available
2229 Purdue Rd
2229 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO
Available 08/01/20 Purdue Road - Property Id: 293761 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the popular College Heights Neighborhood! Great location in Midtown, close to grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more! Lots of

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Park Heights
1 Unit Available
1129 W Mulberry St
1129 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/1 Bath CLOSE TO CITY PARK & CSU - Property Id: 219729 PRIME 4 bedroom/1 bath house close to City Park & CSU Spacious living room and kitchen All New Stainless Steel Appliances Huge Backyard with fence and off street

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
211 North Whitcomb
211 North Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Old Town Bungalow - Property Id: 287437 Enjoy the morning sunshine on your front porch. Walk to the Farmers Market, Old Town restaurants and shops! The Poudre River trail is just block away.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Lane
1 Unit Available
3005 Ross Dr U13
3005 Ross Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit U13 Available 08/01/20 4 BR Townhome.

Miramont

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miramont
1 Unit Available
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3
5151 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1582 sqft
5151 Boardwalk Drive #I3 Available 08/01/20 Outstanding 3-Bedroom Condo! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
311 Newaygo Dr.
311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098 Stylish 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Fort Collins High School
1 Unit Available
1016 Remington Street
1016 Remington Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1750 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Historic Home in Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 293135 Come make this house your own, located 5 minutes walking from old town, campus and new football stadium!!! Close to restaurants, bars and all the great Fort

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town West
1 Unit Available
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
Available 07/15/20 1923 Craftsman Bungalow, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 A rare find: Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the covered porch of this 1923 Craftsman Bungalow with original woodwork and clawfoot tub on sought-after

P.O.E.T

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
P.O.E.T
1 Unit Available
1028 Montview Road
1028 Montview Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1022 sqft
Squeaky clean and ready for immediate move-in! Large fenced in back yard with mature trees and landscaping. Close proximity to campus bus line and blocks from campus. Hardwood floors and fresh paint. 420 friendly and outside only.

Avery Park

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avery Park
1 Unit Available
1920 Larkspur Dr
1920 Larkspur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Remodeled Home Near CSU - Property Id: 117858 This place is ideal for CSU grad students or young family looking to be near Old Town and the mountains. The home can be made available partially furnished or empty. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Collins rents increased moderately over the past month

Fort Collins rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Collins over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Longmont, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,289, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fort Collins to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Collins, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Collins is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Fort Collins.
    • While rents in Fort Collins fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

