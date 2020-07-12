/
rogers park
179 Apartments for rent in Rogers Park, Fort Collins, CO
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 Unit Available
3002 W. Elizabeth 23A
3002 West Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
961 sqft
3002 W. Elizabeth 23A Available 07/27/20 3002 W Elizabeth Street 23A - Luxury 3 beds, 2 bath main floor condo. Lots of windows. Open floorplan and two separate covered patios. Ceramic tile surrounds the cozy gas log fireplace.
1 Unit Available
2512 Woodvalley Ct
2512 Woodvalley Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1688 sqft
2512 Woodvalley Ct Available 08/05/20 Cute pet friendly 4 bedroom close to City Park! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with yard and garage! Available AUGUST 2020! My House Property Services leasing@myfortcollinshome.com www.myfortcollinshome.
1 Unit Available
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202
2226 W Elizabeth St C 202, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1034 sqft
2226 W. Elizabeth C-202 Available 08/04/20 2226 W Elizabeth C202 - Adorable condo in a prime location! Close to CSU, shopping, dining, and a major bus route.
1 Unit Available
700 Ponderosa Dr.
700 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1293 sqft
3-Bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
608 Louise Lane
608 Louise Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2195 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Unique large home with vaulted ceilings, cabin feel and large attached over-sized two car garage. The home is equipped with 4 BR, 2 BA, open floor plan and a loft area overlooking the dining, living and large stone fireplace.
1 Unit Available
828 Timber Lane
828 Timber Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2219 sqft
828 Timber Lane Available 08/05/20 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Pet Friendly home Available August 2020! - Two separate living areas, incredible front and back yards for Colorado living, close to CSU, mature landscaping, all appliances included clothes
1 Unit Available
2537 Timber Court
2537 Timber Court, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath near City Park. Utilities included. - Property Id: 304839 Available August 1st. ALL utilities included.
1 Unit Available
2513 W. Plum
2513 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1942 sqft
2513 W. Plum Available 08/05/20 Wonderful west side ranch! 5 bedrooms, Available August 2020! - Charming ranch house in a desirable mature neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
825 Gallup Rd
825 Gallup Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Short Term May-July - Property Id: 263314 825 Gallup Road The student tenants all lost their jobs in March. They have found two girls for the upper bedrooms and the two lower bedrooms are available May 1-July 31 2020.
1 Unit Available
828 Rocky Rd
828 Rocky Road, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Minutes to CSU, newly renovated. - Property Id: 235962 Single level, 5 bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and fireplace. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
722 Rocky Road
722 Rocky Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1254 sqft
Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom House with a Huge Yard - Property Id: 22532 House available in Rogers Park neighborhood in North West Fort Collins.
1 Unit Available
2519 W Laurel St
2519 West Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2519 W Laurel St Available 06/03/20 Incredible House and Yard! - ****Available JUNE**** This spacious split level house offers tons of living space, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 separate living areas plus an office! The back yard is huge, and
Results within 1 mile of Rogers Park
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
1 Unit Available
1801 W Mulberry St
1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
2024 W Plum St #4
2024 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
2024 W Plum St #4 Available 08/19/20 Adorable West Side 2 Bedroom Condo! AUGUST 2020 - Open concept 2 bedroom condo with hard surface flooring throughout. HOA allows cats and small dogs.
1 Unit Available
2624 West Lake Street
2624 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1758 sqft
2624 West Lake Street Available 08/14/20 Must See Spacious and Open 4 Bedroom Home Available August 2020 - Huge house with an amazing multi-level patio out back! Fenced yard, garage, and lots of space. My House Property Services www.
1 Unit Available
1316 Constitution Ave
1316 Constitution Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1628 sqft
1316 Constitution Ave Available 08/19/20 West Campus 4 bedroom Home- Bike to CSU! Available August 2020 - This 4 bedroom tri-level has hardwood floors in the upstairs bedrooms, maple cabinet kitchen, manicured wooded lot and allows pets! This home
1 Unit Available
1705 Heatheridge Rd., # D-203
1705 Heatheridge Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1705 Heatheridge Rd.
1 Unit Available
1625 W. Elizabeth St #I-4
1625 West Elizabeth Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1232 sqft
1625 W.
1 Unit Available
621 Cook Drive
621 Cook Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1664 sqft
Available August 1st Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval The is a great 4 bed 2 bath home centrally located.
1 Unit Available
1919 Pecan Street
1919 Pecan Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1290 sqft
This 3 bed 2 bath condo in located the Stadium Heights neighborhood in West Fort Collins. This property features a fenced in yard, a new gas boiler, washer/dryer, detached 1 car garage, and so much more.
1 Unit Available
1012 Cuerto Ln A
1012 Cuerto Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment close to CSU and old town! - Property Id: 315102 Very clean 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with bonus room. It's the perfect place to call home.Bike ride away from old town, mountains and parks.
1 Unit Available
3005 Ross Dr U13
3005 Ross Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1650 sqft
Unit U13 Available 08/01/20 4 BR Townhome.
