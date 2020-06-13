265 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO📍
By the way, Old Town means downtown. For some reason Fort Collins was far too charming and bucolic to use the term “downtown,” so Old Town will have to do. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more expensive than usual for a one-bedroom–typically no less than $800– but it’s generally in a nicely renovated historic property. Two bedrooms are more commonly found in small apartment complexes or some single-family homes and will start around $1000, with three-bedrooms starting around $1400. Any way you slice it, you’ll be living in the one of the only truly walkable areas of Fort Collins, close to shops, bars, and all things related to your social life.
Instead of large districts, the town is primarily divided up into small housing subdivisions, nearly all with bike trails and parks due to a fantastic city ordinance. A not-so-highly-favored city ordinance has mandated smaller lot sizes for single-family homes closer to the center of town to revive a bit more of an urban feel in this distinctly suburban town, so if room to stretch is what you’re after, look to the south side of town. Fossil Creek and Fort Collins Country club areas are decidedly more luxurious, with three-bedroom homes going for around $2000 and five-bedrooms for around $2500. Mid-range options are found throughout the rest of the small subdivisions, ranging from two-bedroom townhomes for around $900 to $1400 for four-bedroom homes.
I harbor a lifelong dream of being a prospector. One of the primary perks to Fort Collins is its proximity to the natural wonder that is Colorado topography. We’re not sure how Colorado won the lottery on beautiful scenery, but it did. Fort Collins puts secluded mountain living at your disposal, often only a short ten-minute drive into town. Country homes are listed in abundance, and before you get sticker-shock, realize that rents are higher due to the inclusion of acreage. A four-bedroom on two acres runs around $2000, or a five-bedroom luxury home on three acres between $2500 and $3500. If you want to truly live off the land, cottages and fisherman’s cabins can be had for as little as $700 without acreage.
June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Fort Collins rents increased moderately over the past month
Fort Collins rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Colorado
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Collins over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Longmont, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,289, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fort Collins to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.2%).
- Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Collins, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Collins is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Fort Collins.
- While rents in Fort Collins fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Fort Collins’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Fort Collins renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...
Here’s how Fort Collins ranks on:
Apartment List has released Fort Collins’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Fort Collins renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average scores."
Key Findings in Fort Collins include the following:
- Fort Collins renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Fort Collins were public transit, social life, recreational activities, pet-friendliness and weather, which all received grades of A+.
- The only area of concern to Fort Collins renters is affordability, which received a D score.
- Fort Collins millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
- Fort Collins earned similar scores compared to other cities in Colorado like Boulder (A+) and Littleton (A+), but earned higher marks than Denver (B+) and Colorado Springs (B+).
- Fort Collins did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Dallas (B) and Indianapolis (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.