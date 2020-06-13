265 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO

Neighborhoods

By the way, Old Town means downtown. For some reason Fort Collins was far too charming and bucolic to use the term “downtown,” so Old Town will have to do. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more expensive than usual for a one-bedroom–typically no less than $800– but it’s generally in a nicely renovated historic property. Two bedrooms are more commonly found in small apartment complexes or some single-family homes and will start around $1000, with three-bedrooms starting around $1400. Any way you slice it, you’ll be living in the one of the only truly walkable areas of Fort Collins, close to shops, bars, and all things related to your social life.

Instead of large districts, the town is primarily divided up into small housing subdivisions, nearly all with bike trails and parks due to a fantastic city ordinance. A not-so-highly-favored city ordinance has mandated smaller lot sizes for single-family homes closer to the center of town to revive a bit more of an urban feel in this distinctly suburban town, so if room to stretch is what you’re after, look to the south side of town. Fossil Creek and Fort Collins Country club areas are decidedly more luxurious, with three-bedroom homes going for around $2000 and five-bedrooms for around $2500. Mid-range options are found throughout the rest of the small subdivisions, ranging from two-bedroom townhomes for around $900 to $1400 for four-bedroom homes.

I harbor a lifelong dream of being a prospector. One of the primary perks to Fort Collins is its proximity to the natural wonder that is Colorado topography. We’re not sure how Colorado won the lottery on beautiful scenery, but it did. Fort Collins puts secluded mountain living at your disposal, often only a short ten-minute drive into town. Country homes are listed in abundance, and before you get sticker-shock, realize that rents are higher due to the inclusion of acreage. A four-bedroom on two acres runs around $2000, or a five-bedroom luxury home on three acres between $2500 and $3500. If you want to truly live off the land, cottages and fisherman’s cabins can be had for as little as $700 without acreage.