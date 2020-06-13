Apartment List
fort collins
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

265 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO

Prospect Shields
Troutman Park
Rogers Park
Downtown Fort Collins
University North
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,470
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
82 Units Available
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Rogers Park
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
North Campus West
49 Units Available
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
Prospect-Shields
29 Units Available
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Preserve
8 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,258
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1102 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Springs
21 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scotch Pines
4 Units Available
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,258
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prospect-Shields
10 Units Available
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
University North
7 Units Available
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
938 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
Downtown Fort Collins
8 Units Available
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1055 sqft
You’ll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
1720 Morningside Dr
1720 Morningside Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1200/mo.

Median Rent in Fort Collins

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Collins is $964, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,180.
Studio
$848
1 Bed
$964
2 Beds
$1,180
3+ Beds
$1,718
City GuideFort Collins
Everyone knows that Colorado is the new California – mountains, blue skies, trees, skiing – and there’s no better place to be close to all that natural wonder than Fort Collins, which specializes in scenic wonder. This town of 145,000 has so much mountain charm.
Neighborhoods

By the way, Old Town means downtown. For some reason Fort Collins was far too charming and bucolic to use the term “downtown,” so Old Town will have to do. Unfortunately, it’s a bit more expensive than usual for a one-bedroom–typically no less than $800– but it’s generally in a nicely renovated historic property. Two bedrooms are more commonly found in small apartment complexes or some single-family homes and will start around $1000, with three-bedrooms starting around $1400. Any way you slice it, you’ll be living in the one of the only truly walkable areas of Fort Collins, close to shops, bars, and all things related to your social life.

Instead of large districts, the town is primarily divided up into small housing subdivisions, nearly all with bike trails and parks due to a fantastic city ordinance. A not-so-highly-favored city ordinance has mandated smaller lot sizes for single-family homes closer to the center of town to revive a bit more of an urban feel in this distinctly suburban town, so if room to stretch is what you’re after, look to the south side of town. Fossil Creek and Fort Collins Country club areas are decidedly more luxurious, with three-bedroom homes going for around $2000 and five-bedrooms for around $2500. Mid-range options are found throughout the rest of the small subdivisions, ranging from two-bedroom townhomes for around $900 to $1400 for four-bedroom homes.

I harbor a lifelong dream of being a prospector. One of the primary perks to Fort Collins is its proximity to the natural wonder that is Colorado topography. We’re not sure how Colorado won the lottery on beautiful scenery, but it did. Fort Collins puts secluded mountain living at your disposal, often only a short ten-minute drive into town. Country homes are listed in abundance, and before you get sticker-shock, realize that rents are higher due to the inclusion of acreage. A four-bedroom on two acres runs around $2000, or a five-bedroom luxury home on three acres between $2500 and $3500. If you want to truly live off the land, cottages and fisherman’s cabins can be had for as little as $700 without acreage.

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Collins Rent Report. Fort Collins rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Collins rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Collins rents increased moderately over the past month

Fort Collins rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Collins stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Fort Collins' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Collins over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Longmont, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,289, are the two other major cities in the state besides Fort Collins to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Collins rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Collins, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Collins is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Collins' median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Fort Collins.
    • While rents in Fort Collins fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Collins than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Collins.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Fort Collins’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Fort Collins renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Fort Collins Renter Survey

    Here’s how Fort Collins ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    A
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Fort Collins’ results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Fort Collins renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above-average scores."

    Key Findings in Fort Collins include the following:

    • Fort Collins renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Fort Collins were public transit, social life, recreational activities, pet-friendliness and weather, which all received grades of A+.
    • The only area of concern to Fort Collins renters is affordability, which received a D score.
    • Fort Collins millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
    • Fort Collins earned similar scores compared to other cities in Colorado like Boulder (A+) and Littleton (A+), but earned higher marks than Denver (B+) and Colorado Springs (B+).
    • Fort Collins did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Dallas (B) and Indianapolis (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fort Collins?
    In Fort Collins, the median rent is $848 for a studio, $964 for a 1-bedroom, $1,180 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,718 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Collins, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Collins?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Collins include Prospect Shields, Troutman Park, Rogers Park, Downtown Fort Collins, and University North.
    How pet-friendly is Fort Collins?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fort Collins received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Fort Collins?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Fort Collins received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Fort Collins?
    Fort Collins renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Fort Collins did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Fort Collins?
    Fort Collins renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Fort Collins did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Collins?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fort Collins area include Colorado State University-Fort Collins, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, and Aims Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Collins?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Collins from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Westminster, and Thornton.

