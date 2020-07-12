/
/
/
downtown fort collins
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:33 PM
214 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fort Collins, Fort Collins, CO
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
315 E Mountain Ave
315 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Old Town Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 316482 Heart of Old Town w/ 1bd/1bth w/ carport parking - Old Town Living at it's finest! Located at the corner of Mountain Ave and Mathews St, this condo is close to all the
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 Mathews Street A
319 Mathews St, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
319 Mathews Street A Available 07/23/20 319 Mathews Street A - Welcome home! Located in fabulous Old Town Fort Collins, this exclusive community of townhomes is wonderfully located near shops, restaurants, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Laporte Avenue
420 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1792 sqft
420 Laporte Avenue Available 08/14/20 Old Town Home- Amazing Front Porch - Pets Welcome! - Walk to Old Town! Huge bedrooms. Fresher paint and great hardwood floors. Lots of parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 South Howes Street #401
421 South Howes Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
856 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom Condo with views in Parklane Towers! - This great 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath condo is located in Park Lane Towers! This unit is just down the steer from CSU, Old Town Square, Lincoln Center & all that downtown Fort Collins
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 W Oak Main Level
424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fort Collins
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 N Grant Ave
116 North Grant Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming Old Town Bugalow - Property Id: 309924 Charming, well kept, 3-4 bedroom bungalow in great Old Town Fort Collins location. Walking/ biking distance to CSU campus and Old Town shops and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Lilac Ln
400 Lilac Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
928 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/1 Bath Close to Downtown Fort Collins - Property Id: 298725 Charming gem of a home in the heart of Old Town on Lilac Lane. Super close to CSU and all that is Downtown Fort Collins.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1129 W Mulberry St
1129 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/1 Bath CLOSE TO CITY PARK & CSU - Property Id: 219729 PRIME 4 bedroom/1 bath house close to City Park & CSU Spacious living room and kitchen All New Stainless Steel Appliances Huge Backyard with fence and off street
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 Mathews
620 Mathews Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Old Town condo *Utilities Included* - Property Id: 95284 Newly renovated one bedroom condo in University Park neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 W Mulberry St Main House
1205 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Main House Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to City Park & CSU! - Property Id: 107851 Stainless appliances, new laminate wood flooring in the living room, extra sink mirror vanity, wood floors, fenced yard! Close to City Park,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Edwards Street
121 Edwards Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
121 Edwards Street Available 08/19/20 Walk to Campus and Be Neighbors to Cafe Vino! Awesome fenced front yard close to Old Town! - This beautiful updated four-bedroom home is located next to Cafe Vino and within walking distance to CSU and Old
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
624 W. Laurel St.
624 East Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1508 sqft
624 W. Laurel St. Available 08/14/20 Walk to Campus!- Pet Friendly 3 bed/ 2 bath - 3 bed, 2 upstairs and 1 downstairs. 2 bathrooms and a laundry room. Great location! Across the street from CSU campus! My House Property Services www.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 East Edwards Street
417 Edwards St, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1644 sqft
417 East Edwards Street Available 08/14/20 Epic Home- Walking Distance to CSU Campus & Old Town Fort Collins - My House Property Services www.myfortcollinshome.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
401 Linden St
401 Linden Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1407 sqft
2 free weeks of rent in June! This is your Colorado dream home come true! A 2-bed, 2.5 bath brand new condo in the heart of Old Town Ft Collins and in the historic River District that just screams "Colorado".
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
515 W Mountain Ave
515 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3318 sqft
515 W Mountain Ave Available 07/15/20 One of a Kind, Luxurious, Downtown Bungalow - This immaculate home is truly one of a kind! Located just steps from Old Town on coveted Mountain Avenue, this home is a must for the aesthetic eye and features it
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 W Mountain Ave
824 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quintessential Old Town, Rare Mountain Avenue Home - Property Id: 290154 Classic 1923 Craftsman Bungalow on the most sought-after street in Old Town. Watch the Historic Trolley roll by on the spacious covered porch.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Remington St Unit A3
500 Remington St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
500 Remington St A3 Available 08/01/20 Great 2bed/1bath apartment near Downtown Fort Collins! - This great 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located near Downtown Fort Collins and CSU.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
910 BUNGALOW
910 Bungalow Court, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2480 sqft
910 BUNGALOW Available 08/01/20 PERFECT location, Large home with wrap around Porch - Don't miss this stunning Old Town home that features 5 bedrooms and 2 tile baths. Available August 1st.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Riverside Avenue
121 Riverside Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
937 sqft
121 Riverside Avenue Available 08/01/20 GREAT Location - Old Town Home Completely Remodeled!! Garage Available! - Newly remodeled home in downtown Fort Collins!! You will fall in love with this 1907 completely remodeled home located off Riverside
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Buckingham Street
121 Buckingham Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home! Available July! - Available July 9th Gorgeous hardwood linoleum and an updated kitchen and bathroom are all things that you will find in this 3 bedroom home! The bathroom has a double vanity, soaker tub, and a rainfall
