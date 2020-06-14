Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Collins renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Preserve
10 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1102 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:55am
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Scotch Pines
5 Units Available
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Prospect-Shields
10 Units Available
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:05pm
Lake Street Homes
7 Units Available
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
Prospect-Shields
25 Units Available
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avery Park
1 Unit Available
1040 Glenmoor Drive
1040 Glenmoor Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1278 sqft
1040 Glenmoor Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed House in Northwest Fort Collins! Available August! - This house is perfectly located for anyone who wants easy access to the beautiful Horsetooth reservoir! The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Prospect-Shields
1 Unit Available
1117 Fairview Drive
1117 Fairview Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1679 sqft
1117 Fairview Drive Available 08/04/20 4-Bedroom Just Minutes From CSU: Available August! - This large 4 bedroom home is conveniently located just a few miles from CSU, restaurants and plenty of Fort Collins shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reclamation Village
1 Unit Available
236 Bishop Street
236 Bishop Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Desirable House for Rent - Property Id: 289832 Completely renovated corner lot home with an oversized 2 car garage with open and fenced yard area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Thunder-Moor
1 Unit Available
224 E Swallow Rd
224 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 4+ Bedroom/2.5 Bath Close to Mall/CSU Vet Hospital - Property Id: 219765 Large 4+ Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Moore
1 Unit Available
1801 W Mulberry St
1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stover Area
1 Unit Available
516 Columbia Rd
516 Columbia Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
516 Columbia Rd Available 07/01/20 Mid-Town 2bed/1bath Home! - Don't miss this great Mid-Town location with all of its nearby conveniences! This recently remodeled 2 bed/1 bath home has hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
500 Remington St Unit A3
500 Remington St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
500 Remington St A3 Available 08/01/20 Great 2bed/2bath apartment! - This great 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is located near Downtown Fort Collins and CSU.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fossil Lake
1 Unit Available
3300 Shallow Pond Drive
3300 Shallow Pond Drive, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4726 sqft
Executive Rental Home in SE Fort Collins - Property Id: 80660 Unfurnished 2 Story Craftsman Style former Model home w/ beautiful built-ins & custom features. Big windows make it sunny & bright.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Martinez Park
1 Unit Available
405 N Loomis Ave
405 North Loomis Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224 Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Fort Collins
1 Unit Available
424 W Oak Main Level
424 West Oak Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit Main Level Available 09/30/20 2 Bedroom/1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Collins, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Collins renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

