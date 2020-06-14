133 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO with garage

Apartment List
Fort Collins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willow Springs
20 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Preserve
10 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1102 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:55pm
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
4 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,470
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2230 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
South College Heights
1 Unit Available
2205 Purdue Road
2205 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2080 sqft
This is a great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
2106 Sandbur Drive
2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
August 3rd Dog under 50lbs negotiable. This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
712 Pear Street
712 Pear Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3138 sqft
This cozy 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home has a "farmhouse" feel and is located in West Fort Collins just minutes walk to Rogers Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Avery Park
1 Unit Available
1408 Castlerock Court
1408 Castlerock Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch home is ideally located in Avery park Centrally located next to the CSU campus as well as close to Downtown.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1316 East Pitkin Street
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1013 sqft
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Sage Creek
1 Unit Available
2839 Saddle Creek Drive
2839 Saddle Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2297 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in southeast Fort Collins, very close to Twin Silo Park. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, a washer/dryer setup, air conditioning, and boasts nearly 2300 square feet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Stadium Heights
1 Unit Available
1919 Pecan Street
1919 Pecan Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
This 3 bed 2 bath condo in located the Stadium Heights neighborhood in West Fort Collins. This property features a fenced in yard, a new gas boiler, washer/dryer, detached 1 car garage, and so much more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Ridgewood Hills
1 Unit Available
621 Jansen Drive
621 Jansen Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2965 sqft
This great four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in the Ridgewood Hills subdivision of South Fort Collins. It is a very short walk to Coyote Ridge Elementary School, one of the most sought after in Northern Colorado.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Stanton Creek
1 Unit Available
1115 Nassau Way
1115 Nassau Way, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
Available July 3rd Dog negotiable This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in South Ft. Collins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rogers Park
1 Unit Available
821 Ponderosa Drive
821 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1176 sqft
Available August 3rd Sorry No Pets This is a very nice 3 bed 1 bath home. Some of the features include a wood fireplace, garage, large fenced back yard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Georgetown Condos
1 Unit Available
1717 W Drake Rd
1717 West Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
1717 W Drake Rd Unit C3 Available 08/01/20 1717 W. Drake C3 - This furnished 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom townhome is located next to Spring Creek bike path and close to restaurants and shops.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2132 Bock Street
2132 Bock Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1723 sqft
2132 Bock Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful, like new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in North East Fort Collins.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2156 sqft
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

