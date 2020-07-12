/
troutman park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
223 Apartments for rent in Troutman Park, Fort Collins, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
912 Burgundy Ct
912 Burgundy Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1784 sqft
Mid town 4 bed 3 bath stunner on a large lot - Property Id: 305296 Beautiful mid town home near the heart of Fort Collins. This 4 bed 3 bath home sits on a large private lot with 6 foot privacy fence,mature trees, and landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
3651 Mayflower Court
3651 Mayflower Court, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2520 sqft
****$300 off first months rent**** NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS Great home in a great location! Clean and updated large two-story home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
418 Dennison Avenue
418 Dennison Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2040 sqft
****PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST**** NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS Great home in a great location! Clean and updated home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
960 Bitterbrush Lane
960 Bitterbrush Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1942 sqft
Available August 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Sorry No Cats This is a nice 3 bed 2 bath home in S.W. Ft. Collins. It features a two car garage, fenced back yard, wood burning fireplace, storage shed, storage shed, washer & dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
3627 Haven Court
3627 Haven Court, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2520 sqft
NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS Great home in a great location! Clean and updated large two-story home with 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3912 Elmhurst Dr
3912 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath house perfect for family.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
412 Dennison Avenue
412 Dennison Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2040 sqft
Beautiful Property in Fort Collins ****PRE LEASING**** NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS Walk thru video of this home: https://www.middelrealty.com/property/412-dennison-avenue/ Great home in a great location! Clean and updated home with 3 bed/2.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
3860 Manhattan Avenue 5
3860 Manhattan Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1662 sqft
3860 Manhattan Avenue 5 Available 06/01/20 3860 Manhattan Avenue #5 - Welcome to luxury! Gorgeous Park Avenue model in Manhattan Townhomes community is a must see.
Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
3639 Mayflower Court
3639 Mayflower Court, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2040 sqft
~~Available NOW!~~ NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS This lovely 3-bed/2.5-bath home features vaulted ceilings on the main floor, a spacious kitchen with ample storage and NEW APPLIANCES, 2 separate living spaces one featuring a gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2828 Silverplume Dr. D2
2828 Silverplume Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit D2 Available 09/07/20 Updated condo near middle of town - Property Id: 138511 Comfortable condo in a safe neighborhood that is close to bike trails. Two parks within easy walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3565 Windmill Drive A6
3565 Windmill Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
848 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3565 Windmill Drive A6 - Newly updated adorable condo in Mid-Town Fort Collins. This unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bath (second bedroom could be an office), wood burning fireplace, 2 window AC units, hard surface floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
224 E Swallow Rd
224 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 4+ Bedroom/2.5 Bath Close to Mall/CSU Vet Hospital - Property Id: 219765 Large 4+ Bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3448 Laredo Ln Unit C
3448 Laredo Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Casa Grande over 55+ community condo available! - Located in mid town Fort Collins, this spacious 2 Bedroom plus bonus room condo has just become available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1032 Cunningham Drive #2
1032 Cunningham Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1326 sqft
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished 3 bed/2bath townhome! - Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome located in mid-town Fort Collins. AVAILABLE NOW month to month or long term.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
818 Winchester Dr.
818 Winchester Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2352 sqft
818 Winchester Dr. Available 08/14/20 Mid Town Ranch with Big Bedrooms- Spacious Layout, Great Yard - Available Mid-August - Large main floor and finished basement. Amazing, fenced backyard with covered back patio.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1709 Bedford Circle
1709 Bedford Circle, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1680 sqft
This Cute 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home is ideally located in southwest Fort Collins right across the street from Rossborough Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3384 Liverpool St
3384 Liverpool Street, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great Centrally Located Home - Property Id: 306475 Looking for responsible tenants for maintained home. Perfect for a family with children, responsible college students or roommates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3130 Meadowlark Ave
3130 Meadowlark Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2188 sqft
3130 Meadowlark Ave Available 08/05/20 House in Mid-Town Fort Collins Available August! - Available August 5 This 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Mid-Town Fort Collins has updated flooring, updated interior and exterior paint, and is coming available
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
415 E Swallow Rd
415 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Midtown - Fresh Upgrades! - WOW! Fantastic updates. Newer flooring and paint! Newer windows. Open floor plan with yard and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
4760 Westbury Drive
4760 Westbury Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
3012 sqft
This spacious 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3000 square feet plus an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
624 West Swallow Road
624 West Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 bedroom, 3 bath Ranch, 2 Master Suites, mostly finished basement. Lots of space available upstairs and down, family room, fenced in yard, over-sized garage.
