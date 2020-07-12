149 Apartments for rent in Fort Collins, CO with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Collins apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,414
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on the edge of Rolland Moore Park. Modern homes with a patio/balcony, extra storage, modern kitchen appliances, and carpeting. Residents have use of a pool, volleyball court, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Troutman Park
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
56 Units Available
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
University North
Max Flats
505 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
937 sqft
Our dynamic studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments include the amenities that are important to you, like energy-efficient windows and appliances, available private balconies, and on-site bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
23 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
46 Units Available
North Campus West
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 02:12pm
7 Units Available
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
807 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,058
1466 sqft
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Fort Collins
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,233
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
930 sqft
Youll quickly discover and experience why Fort Collins continues to have the prestigious reputation of being one of the best places to live with an apartment in Old Town Flats.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 4 at 04:16pm
$
25 Units Available
Prospect-Shields
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$964
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
875 sqft
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 27 at 04:18pm
$
2 Units Available
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1677 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Meet The Outpost - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. This luxury student housing community services the students of Colorado State University.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Collins
315 E Mountain Ave
315 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Old Town Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 316482 Heart of Old Town w/ 1bd/1bth w/ carport parking - Old Town Living at it's finest! Located at the corner of Mountain Ave and Mathews St, this condo is close to all the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Collins, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Collins apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

