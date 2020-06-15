All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

319 Mathews Street A

319 Mathews St · (970) 214-8559 ext. 802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Mathews St, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 319 Mathews Street A · Avail. Jul 23

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
319 Mathews Street A Available 07/23/20 319 Mathews Street A - Welcome home! Located in fabulous Old Town Fort Collins, this exclusive community of townhomes is wonderfully located near shops, restaurants, etc.Main level features living, dining an kitchen with access to back deck. 2nd level features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Basement is fully finished and features a second living area, bedroom, bathroom and laundry area.Virtual Tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/1255230?idx=1

(RLNE5604461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Mathews Street A have any available units?
319 Mathews Street A has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 319 Mathews Street A currently offering any rent specials?
319 Mathews Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Mathews Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Mathews Street A is pet friendly.
Does 319 Mathews Street A offer parking?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not offer parking.
Does 319 Mathews Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Mathews Street A have a pool?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not have a pool.
Does 319 Mathews Street A have accessible units?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Mathews Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Mathews Street A have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Mathews Street A does not have units with air conditioning.
