984 Albion St 235

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Hale Neighborhood - Property Id: 141175
Theo Luxury Residences are situated on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. Today, experience your own sense of discovery as a resident of Theo. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, and surrounded by all the conveniences you could ask for, Theo is indeed a life-changing discovery.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141175
Property Id 141175
(RLNE5468790)