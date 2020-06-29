All apartments in Denver
984 Albion St 235
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

984 Albion St 235

984 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

984 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Hale Neighborhood - Property Id: 141175

Theo Luxury Residences are situated on the former campus of the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where scientist Theodore Puck was a pioneer of genetics. Today, experience your own sense of discovery as a resident of Theo. With all the amenities you could possibly dream of, and surrounded by all the conveniences you could ask for, Theo is indeed a life-changing discovery.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141175
Property Id 141175

(RLNE5468790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 984 Albion St 235 have any available units?
984 Albion St 235 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 984 Albion St 235 have?
Some of 984 Albion St 235's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 984 Albion St 235 currently offering any rent specials?
984 Albion St 235 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 984 Albion St 235 pet-friendly?
Yes, 984 Albion St 235 is pet friendly.
Does 984 Albion St 235 offer parking?
No, 984 Albion St 235 does not offer parking.
Does 984 Albion St 235 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 984 Albion St 235 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 984 Albion St 235 have a pool?
No, 984 Albion St 235 does not have a pool.
Does 984 Albion St 235 have accessible units?
No, 984 Albion St 235 does not have accessible units.
Does 984 Albion St 235 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 984 Albion St 235 has units with dishwashers.
