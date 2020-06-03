All apartments in Denver
900 Sherman St Prelude

900 N Sherman St · No Longer Available
Location

900 N Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Studio in Cap Hill - Property Id: 145437

Archer Tower features a penthouse entertainment lounge with fireplace, billiards, flatscreen TV, free WiFi connecting to a newly decorated rooftop patio with BBQ grill. Our residents work out in our state of the art fitness center or take an array of fitness classes. You will love the breathtaking mountain and cityscape views in the the heart of downtown Denver only a short walk to the best shopping, dining, colleges, and nightlife. Whether your destination is the flourishing Denver Tech Center, downtown Denver, Colorado Springs, or exploring nearby mountains, you will be living in the ideal location at Archer Tower. Archer Tower offers residents newly renovated energy efficient apartments with large walk-in or wall-to-wall closets, wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens featuring black appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and gas range stoves. Our pet-friendly community has studios, one, and two bedroom suites. We can't wait for you to call this home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145437p
Property Id 145437

(RLNE5083360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Sherman St Prelude have any available units?
900 Sherman St Prelude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Sherman St Prelude have?
Some of 900 Sherman St Prelude's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Sherman St Prelude currently offering any rent specials?
900 Sherman St Prelude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Sherman St Prelude pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Sherman St Prelude is pet friendly.
Does 900 Sherman St Prelude offer parking?
No, 900 Sherman St Prelude does not offer parking.
Does 900 Sherman St Prelude have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Sherman St Prelude offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Sherman St Prelude have a pool?
No, 900 Sherman St Prelude does not have a pool.
Does 900 Sherman St Prelude have accessible units?
No, 900 Sherman St Prelude does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Sherman St Prelude have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Sherman St Prelude has units with dishwashers.
