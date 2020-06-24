All apartments in Denver
745 Ivy St.

745 Ivy St · No Longer Available
Location

745 Ivy St, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
745 Ivy St. Available 02/05/19 Cozy 4 Bed/2 Bath in Montclair!!!! - Sweet gem in Montclair!!! 4 beds and 2 baths. Great floorpan with lots of natural light!! Newer paint throughout, finished basement with lots of extra space for entertaining or storage. Detached 2 Car Garage and Fenced in back yard with amazing deck for fantastic outdoor living!! Washer/Dryer Included. Short distance to some of the best restaurants, shops and parks Denver has to offer! Don't wait, this one is sure to go fast!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE3769938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Ivy St. have any available units?
745 Ivy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Ivy St. have?
Some of 745 Ivy St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Ivy St. currently offering any rent specials?
745 Ivy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Ivy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Ivy St. is pet friendly.
Does 745 Ivy St. offer parking?
Yes, 745 Ivy St. offers parking.
Does 745 Ivy St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 Ivy St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Ivy St. have a pool?
No, 745 Ivy St. does not have a pool.
Does 745 Ivy St. have accessible units?
No, 745 Ivy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Ivy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Ivy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
