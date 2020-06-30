571 S. Corona St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Charming Denver house one block from Wash Park - Property Id: 215574



Amazing location just one block from Wash Park, this 3-bedroom bungalow is full of light and charm. Enjoy coffee on your large front porch after a morning walk or jog in the park. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors lead into a roomy kitchen with stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook with partial mountain view. Two nice-sized bedrooms on the main floor, connected by a bathroom with jetted tub. Walkout basement with carpeted common space/wreck room, bedroom with egress window, full bath, laundry area and giant workshop/storage room. Tons of storage throughout the home. Spacious backyard has a deck, swing and large storage shed. Walking distance to sought-after schools, coffee shops & cafes, light rail and the trails and lakes of Washington Park. Terrific house in an unbeatable Denver neighborhood. Non-smoking property. Pets welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215574

Property Id 215574



(RLNE5513272)