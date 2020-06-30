All apartments in Denver
571 S. Corona St.

571 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

571 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Charming Denver house one block from Wash Park - Property Id: 215574

Amazing location just one block from Wash Park, this 3-bedroom bungalow is full of light and charm. Enjoy coffee on your large front porch after a morning walk or jog in the park. Spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors lead into a roomy kitchen with stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook with partial mountain view. Two nice-sized bedrooms on the main floor, connected by a bathroom with jetted tub. Walkout basement with carpeted common space/wreck room, bedroom with egress window, full bath, laundry area and giant workshop/storage room. Tons of storage throughout the home. Spacious backyard has a deck, swing and large storage shed. Walking distance to sought-after schools, coffee shops & cafes, light rail and the trails and lakes of Washington Park. Terrific house in an unbeatable Denver neighborhood. Non-smoking property. Pets welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215574
Property Id 215574

(RLNE5513272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 S. Corona St. have any available units?
571 S. Corona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 571 S. Corona St. have?
Some of 571 S. Corona St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 571 S. Corona St. currently offering any rent specials?
571 S. Corona St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 S. Corona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 571 S. Corona St. is pet friendly.
Does 571 S. Corona St. offer parking?
No, 571 S. Corona St. does not offer parking.
Does 571 S. Corona St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 571 S. Corona St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 S. Corona St. have a pool?
No, 571 S. Corona St. does not have a pool.
Does 571 S. Corona St. have accessible units?
No, 571 S. Corona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 571 S. Corona St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 S. Corona St. has units with dishwashers.

