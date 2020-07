Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool e-payments hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal

Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado. With a modern design, high-quality finishes, and unmatched amenities, Platt Park by Windsor takes apartment living to a new level. Enjoy a quiet retreat from the buzz of city life while still having easy access to the Light Rail and some of the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment...all just minutes from Downtown Denver. View our photos page to see what makes Platt Park by Windsor stand out from the rest.