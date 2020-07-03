480 22nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Live in this undeniably fashionable and modern townhome in Downtown Denver! Over 1,400 square feet of space finished with modern fixtures, skylights, and track lighting throughout. An 88 Walkscore ensures all necessities from local shops & groceries will always be comfortably close.



$45 Application fee per adult

$30 Monthly utility fee (heat, water, & trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas, (Xcel).



2 Parking spots:

1 Attached garage

1 Unattached garage



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



