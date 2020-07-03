All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

480 22nd St

480 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

480 22nd Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a67c8d005 ----
Live in this undeniably fashionable and modern townhome in Downtown Denver! Over 1,400 square feet of space finished with modern fixtures, skylights, and track lighting throughout. An 88 Walkscore ensures all necessities from local shops & groceries will always be comfortably close.

$45 Application fee per adult
$30 Monthly utility fee (heat, water, & trash). Tenant billed separately for electric & gas, (Xcel).

2 Parking spots:
1 Attached garage
1 Unattached garage

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 22nd St have any available units?
480 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 22nd St have?
Some of 480 22nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
480 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 480 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 480 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 480 22nd St offers parking.
Does 480 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 22nd St have a pool?
No, 480 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 480 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 480 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 480 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

