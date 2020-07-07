All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4524 Beach Ct.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

4524 Beach Ct.

4524 Beach Court · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Beach Court, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
4524 Beach Ct. Available 06/19/20 Charming 3BD, 2BA Sunnyside Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Yard, and 2-Car Garage - Located in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood just down the street from several great restaurants and Chaffee Park, this charming home boasts a spacious fenced in backyard with a detached 2-car garage and covered patio. The house also features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a finished basement. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/soxwsV_8_6g

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $80 water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3552880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Beach Ct. have any available units?
4524 Beach Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Beach Ct. have?
Some of 4524 Beach Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Beach Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Beach Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Beach Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Beach Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Beach Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Beach Ct. offers parking.
Does 4524 Beach Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 Beach Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Beach Ct. have a pool?
No, 4524 Beach Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Beach Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4524 Beach Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Beach Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Beach Ct. has units with dishwashers.

