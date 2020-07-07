Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

4524 Beach Ct. Available 06/19/20 Charming 3BD, 2BA Sunnyside Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Yard, and 2-Car Garage - Located in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood just down the street from several great restaurants and Chaffee Park, this charming home boasts a spacious fenced in backyard with a detached 2-car garage and covered patio. The house also features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a finished basement. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/soxwsV_8_6g



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $80 water/sewer fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3552880)