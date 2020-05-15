4445 Eliot Street

Amenities

PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!



Beautiful Updated Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 5th or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS PERMITTED (non negotiable)



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Completely renovated home w/ incredible kitchen

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sunnyside neighborhood

* Gorgeous high-end finishes throughout

* Washer and dryer included

* Large, wonderfully landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining

* Finished basement w/ 2 bedrooms and full bath

* Detached 2 car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash. $75/mo for high speed internet (owner will provide so that Nest Smart Home components remain connected {fire and carbon monoxide detectors, thermostat, irrigation})

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140 in summer, $100 in winter (Xcel Energy), water based on usage.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



