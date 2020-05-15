All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:31 PM

4445 Eliot Street

4445 Eliot St · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Eliot St, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Beautiful Updated Home w/ Newly Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 5th or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: NO PETS PERMITTED (non negotiable)

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Completely renovated home w/ incredible kitchen
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sunnyside neighborhood
* Gorgeous high-end finishes throughout
* Washer and dryer included
* Large, wonderfully landscaped back yard perfect for entertaining
* Finished basement w/ 2 bedrooms and full bath
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash. $75/mo for high speed internet (owner will provide so that Nest Smart Home components remain connected {fire and carbon monoxide detectors, thermostat, irrigation})
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $140 in summer, $100 in winter (Xcel Energy), water based on usage.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

