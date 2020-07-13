Amenities

Located in the upscale Cherry Creek suburb of Denver, The Gardens at Cherry Creek Apartments are only a 15-minute walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Cherry Creek North. The Cherry Creek Trail system is located just two blocks from the community, providing easy bicycle access to downtown Denver. The Gardens at Cherry Creek offers unique floor plans in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. This pet-friendly community features modern in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, designer lighting, soaring 9’ ceilings, expansive windows, full-size washer and dryer, wood plank flooring, and custom built-in cabinets. This luxury community is LEED Gold certified and provides an abundance of sustainable and energy-efficient design qualities. The Gardens at Cherry Creek boasts best-in-class amenities like a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, year-round outdoor pool and spa, rooftop deck with Zen garden, electric vehicle charging stations, community gardens, two bike storage rooms and sweeping views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains.