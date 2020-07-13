All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK

225 S Harrison St · (385) 217-8955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed, 1 Bath - 1

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

1 Bed, 1 Bath - 2

$2,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed, 2 Bath - 1

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2

$2,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bed, 2 Bath - 1

$3,199

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

3 Bed, 2 Bath - 2

$3,499

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Located in the upscale Cherry Creek suburb of Denver, The Gardens at Cherry Creek Apartments are only a 15-minute walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Cherry Creek North. The Cherry Creek Trail system is located just two blocks from the community, providing easy bicycle access to downtown Denver. The Gardens at Cherry Creek offers unique floor plans in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. This pet-friendly community features modern in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, designer lighting, soaring 9’ ceilings, expansive windows, full-size washer and dryer, wood plank flooring, and custom built-in cabinets. This luxury community is LEED Gold certified and provides an abundance of sustainable and energy-efficient design qualities. The Gardens at Cherry Creek boasts best-in-class amenities like a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, year-round outdoor pool and spa, rooftop deck with Zen garden, electric vehicle charging stations, community gardens, two bike storage rooms and sweeping views of downtown Denver and the Rocky Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: TBD
Move-in Fees: $349 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have any available units?
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,999, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have?
Some of GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK pet-friendly?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK is pet friendly.
Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK offer parking?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK offers parking.
Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have a pool?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK has a pool.
Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have accessible units?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK has accessible units.
Does GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK has units with dishwashers.
