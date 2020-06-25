Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3645 Zuni St Available 07/08/20 2BD, 1BA Remodeled Highlands Home, Near Many Shopping and Dining Options with Easy Access to Downtown - One of the best locations in Denver, the Potter Highlands Historic District is a walk from numerous shopping and dining locations in the Highlands. It is also a bike ride from several parks, and the heart of Downtown Denver. Enjoy both the convenient location and the updated features that this home has to offer.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer and trash fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4860657)