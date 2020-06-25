All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3645 Zuni St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3645 Zuni St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

3645 Zuni St

3645 Zuni Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3645 Zuni Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3645 Zuni St Available 07/08/20 2BD, 1BA Remodeled Highlands Home, Near Many Shopping and Dining Options with Easy Access to Downtown - One of the best locations in Denver, the Potter Highlands Historic District is a walk from numerous shopping and dining locations in the Highlands. It is also a bike ride from several parks, and the heart of Downtown Denver. Enjoy both the convenient location and the updated features that this home has to offer.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4860657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Zuni St have any available units?
3645 Zuni St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Zuni St have?
Some of 3645 Zuni St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Zuni St currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Zuni St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Zuni St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Zuni St is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Zuni St offer parking?
No, 3645 Zuni St does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Zuni St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 Zuni St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Zuni St have a pool?
No, 3645 Zuni St does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Zuni St have accessible units?
No, 3645 Zuni St does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Zuni St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Zuni St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University