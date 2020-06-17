3460 S Poplar St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com



Don't miss out on this very nice apartment for rent in a great location! This unit is available for lease now. This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment. It has a very open layout. There is a large living room with attached balcony that can also be used as an outdoor living room. The living room attached to the kitchen that features newer appliances, tons of cabinet space and beautiful counter tops. The master bedroom is very large and also has a door exiting to the balcony. The master bathroom has been recently remodeled as well. There is an additional guest bathroom and a laundry room is included with washer and dryer already in the unit. This unit also comes with an additional storage closet that is on the 4th floor. There is an enclosed parking garage with an assigned parking spot that comes with the unit. This community has an indoor, and an outdoor pool. There is a fitness center as well and a clubhouse that can be used and even rented out for the day if you'd like to have a private party. The home is pet friendly at owners discretion. Reach out if you have questions about pets and fees associated with them. The unit is an a great location, just minutes from Southmoor park. There are tons of restaurants and entertainment nearby. Cherry Creek is about 15 minutes away. I-25 is only about 5 minutes north of the unit.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history.



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.



Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges



$100 Pet initiation fee



$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet



Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet



Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.