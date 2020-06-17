All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3460 S Poplar St

3460 South Poplar Street · (719) 372-5075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3460 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 110 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you. Overall, the best way to research our property for rent is through our website which is PMI Parker dot com

Don't miss out on this very nice apartment for rent in a great location! This unit is available for lease now. This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment. It has a very open layout. There is a large living room with attached balcony that can also be used as an outdoor living room. The living room attached to the kitchen that features newer appliances, tons of cabinet space and beautiful counter tops. The master bedroom is very large and also has a door exiting to the balcony. The master bathroom has been recently remodeled as well. There is an additional guest bathroom and a laundry room is included with washer and dryer already in the unit. This unit also comes with an additional storage closet that is on the 4th floor. There is an enclosed parking garage with an assigned parking spot that comes with the unit. This community has an indoor, and an outdoor pool. There is a fitness center as well and a clubhouse that can be used and even rented out for the day if you'd like to have a private party. The home is pet friendly at owners discretion. Reach out if you have questions about pets and fees associated with them. The unit is an a great location, just minutes from Southmoor park. There are tons of restaurants and entertainment nearby. Cherry Creek is about 15 minutes away. I-25 is only about 5 minutes north of the unit.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC Filter Replacement plan, Resident Liability Insurance Coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our High-Risk Tenant Program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$200 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet

Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 S Poplar St have any available units?
3460 S Poplar St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 S Poplar St have?
Some of 3460 S Poplar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 S Poplar St currently offering any rent specials?
3460 S Poplar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 S Poplar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 S Poplar St is pet friendly.
Does 3460 S Poplar St offer parking?
Yes, 3460 S Poplar St does offer parking.
Does 3460 S Poplar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 S Poplar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 S Poplar St have a pool?
Yes, 3460 S Poplar St has a pool.
Does 3460 S Poplar St have accessible units?
No, 3460 S Poplar St does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 S Poplar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 S Poplar St does not have units with dishwashers.
