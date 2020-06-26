Amenities

3340 Decatur Street Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 bed + Flex Room Duplex in the Heart of the HIGHLANDS!! Don't miss this one! - This beautifully updated 2 bed + flex room Duplex is in the heart of the HIGHLANDS!!

When you walk in the entry, this partially furnished home boasts an open concept living room looking into the kitchen. Wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace make this home a masterpiece!

This home includes a beautifully finished full bath as well as a main level laundry!

The perfect location offers easy access to I-25, I-70, and offers many restaurants and more just around the corner!

Dont let this one get away! Book a showing today!!!



NO MARIJUANA, NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



