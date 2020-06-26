All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:28 AM

3340 Decatur Street

3340 Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

3340 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3340 Decatur Street Available 08/01/19 Updated 2 bed + Flex Room Duplex in the Heart of the HIGHLANDS!! Don't miss this one! - This beautifully updated 2 bed + flex room Duplex is in the heart of the HIGHLANDS!!
When you walk in the entry, this partially furnished home boasts an open concept living room looking into the kitchen. Wood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace make this home a masterpiece!
This home includes a beautifully finished full bath as well as a main level laundry!
The perfect location offers easy access to I-25, I-70, and offers many restaurants and more just around the corner!
Dont let this one get away! Book a showing today!!!

NO MARIJUANA, NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4935280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Decatur Street have any available units?
3340 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Decatur Street have?
Some of 3340 Decatur Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Decatur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 3340 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 3340 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 3340 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 3340 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 3340 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 3340 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

