Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:53 PM

3333 Raleigh Street

3333 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3333 Raleigh Street Available 04/01/20 WALKING DISTANCE TO JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING IN THIS CHARMING TWO BEDROOM! - Beautiful hardwoods and original trim throughout with other classic features such as built-ins and stained glass windows. Updated kitchen and surprisingly large four piece bath. Bonus sun room/office off the kitchen and large basement with plenty of storage and washer/dryer. Window AC units included. Hang on your front porch, with porch swing, or relax in your private backyard oasis. New two car garage adds convenience and more storage. Entertain your friends and then walk to just about everything. Highlands Square, Tennyson Strip, and several parks, all walking distance. Easy downtown and highway access. Restaurants, shops, grocery, bars, all just blocks away!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

(RLNE4770713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Raleigh Street have any available units?
3333 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 3333 Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 3333 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 3333 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
