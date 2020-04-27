3118 W 23rd Ave

Amenities
Move In Ready
6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the Glove Factory historic District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and a private fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new range, refrigerator, microwave, and a washer/dryer. Large living room with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Downstairs includes a living room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Trash in included in rent!
Close to Jefferson Park, dining, shopping, and Downtown Denver.
$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit
Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, Water, & Cable/Internet.
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Per Pet (if applicable)
For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.