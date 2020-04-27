All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3118 W 23rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3118 W 23rd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3118 W 23rd Ave

3118 West 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3118 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Move In Ready

6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath unit located in the Glove Factory historic District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and a private fenced backyard. Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new range, refrigerator, microwave, and a washer/dryer. Large living room with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Downstairs includes a living room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. Trash in included in rent!

Close to Jefferson Park, dining, shopping, and Downtown Denver.

$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit

Resident Utilities: Gas/Electric, Water, & Cable/Internet.

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Per Pet (if applicable)

For Showings, call or text Kayla @ 720-755-0475 or email Kayla@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 W 23rd Ave have any available units?
3118 W 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 W 23rd Ave have?
Some of 3118 W 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 W 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3118 W 23rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 W 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 W 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3118 W 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 3118 W 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3118 W 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3118 W 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 W 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 3118 W 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3118 W 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3118 W 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 W 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 W 23rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University