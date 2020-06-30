All apartments in Denver
2680 Blake St Unit 16
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

2680 Blake St Unit 16

2680 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This superbly located townhome is two bedrooms, one full bathroom and two half bathrooms. The main level includes a lovely updated kitchen, and open concept living space with a half bathroom and small patio. The two bedrooms are upstairs. This unit has an attached tandem garage. Washer / Dryer in unit. You can enjoy those warm summer nights on the rooftop deck which has stunning views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Walk to all sorts of places from this home, including Coors Field which is just down the street, and tons of bars, restaurants, and fun attractions are right around the corner. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays HOA. Water is included in the HOA. One dog under 50lbs allowed. No Cats. Deposit is equal to one months rent. To find out how you can schedule a showing for this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

