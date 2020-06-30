2680 Blake St Unit 16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This superbly located townhome is two bedrooms, one full bathroom and two half bathrooms. The main level includes a lovely updated kitchen, and open concept living space with a half bathroom and small patio. The two bedrooms are upstairs. This unit has an attached tandem garage. Washer / Dryer in unit. You can enjoy those warm summer nights on the rooftop deck which has stunning views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Walk to all sorts of places from this home, including Coors Field which is just down the street, and tons of bars, restaurants, and fun attractions are right around the corner. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays HOA. Water is included in the HOA. One dog under 50lbs allowed. No Cats. Deposit is equal to one months rent. To find out how you can schedule a showing for this property, contact Rentals@Tedarla.com.