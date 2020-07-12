/
river north art district
124 Apartments for rent in River North Art District, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1100 sqft
Great location in LoDo and its restaurants/bars and entertainment. Walking distance to Coors Field. Property offers a newly renovated fitness center, game room, pool with sun deck, and sports lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1146 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
933 sqft
Modern community with desirable apartments, located in the heart of Denver's River North Art District. Smoke-free units, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Garage, gym, hot tub and on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
35 Units Available
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,546
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,470
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1090 sqft
Designer kitchens with features like stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Full-sized washers and dryers in all homes. Rooftop deck with fire pit. Controlled-access parking garage and covered bike parking. Less than a mile to Coors Field and RiNo galleries.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
40 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 8 at 09:47pm
39 Units Available
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1255 sqft
In the heart of Denver south of River North Park and west of Brighton Boulevard, look for modern stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in this newly constructed and green living community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,278
540 sqft
We're here to help you find your new home. You can apply online 24/7, schedule a video tour with one of our sales associates, or visit the property in person via self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us for more details.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
12 Units Available
Link 35
1220 35th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
918 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available in River North Art District, near Saint Charles Place Park and Metro stop. Mixed-use building offers restaurant and dog wash. Extra storage available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 Broadway #201
2441 Broadway, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
854 sqft
Beautiful Downtown Loft with a Reserved Off-street Parking Space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Stunning Downtown Loft with hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3198 Blake Street
3198 Blake Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1456 sqft
Check out Virtual 3D Matterport Tour in provided link.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
71 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,850
846 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from The Pavilions, 16th Street Mall, and other great shopping in Downtown Denver. Property offers residents a heated pool, rooftop terrace, huge fitness center, and many other amenities. Large units feature high ceilings and unique interior finishes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,402
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,339
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1145 sqft
Fantastic views of the mountains with excellent access to area amenities. Beautiful architecture with modern appliances, energy efficient designs, and even solar power. Rooftop lounge and fitness center available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
41 Units Available
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,436
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,618
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
925 sqft
Monthly community residents events, including weekend football games in the clubhouse. Located in a well-developed neighborhood walking distance to Dazzle, Cap City Tavern, and other entertainment and nightlife destinations. Apartments feature large walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
43 Units Available
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1124 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
10 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,498
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
