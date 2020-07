The Lydian.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging coffee bar conference room fire pit hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Denver’s oldest neighborhood, Five Points, is also its most up and coming. A fusion of classic architecture and storied hotspots combine with a diverse blend of new restaurants, bars, and retail to provide a rich melody that entertains and delights. Whether you’re seeking bagels, beer, baseball or ballet, you’re never far away.



The museums, venues, and nightlife of Downtown Denver are a short walk, bike or ride away. Say goodbye to traffic and commutes with a convenient light rail stop at your front door, and the 1-70 corridor to all the Rocky Mountains have to offer is minutes away.