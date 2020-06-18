2403 Glenarm Place 105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spacious Five Points Condo Just Outside Downtown - Property Id: 146444



This ground floor condo unit is located on a tree lined residential street in historic Five Points, just outside of downtown and RiNo. Large front windows and high ceilings provide great light. Fully furnished with a queen size bed in the master bedroom and a double size futon and table/ desk in the second bedroom. 2 baths (1 full + 1 3/4 bath). Kitchen is equipped with pots/ pans, cooking basics to get you started. Washer/ dryer is included in unit. Small private patio. Walking distance to groceries, parks, restaurants/ cafes. 2 blocks from the L line light rail station and one mile from downtown -16 street pedestrian mall, Convention Center, Coors Field- and City Park. Wheelchair friendly unit. 1 month to 1 year leases available. Shorter leases may also be negotiable. Please check in regarding your desired rental dates prior to submitting a rental application. Unit is available beginning the afternoon of September 1st. Some pets may be allowed for an extra fee. Please check with us.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146444p

Property Id 146444



(RLNE5087947)