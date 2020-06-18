All apartments in Denver
2403 Glenarm Place 105

2403 Glenarm Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Glenarm Pl, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious Five Points Condo Just Outside Downtown - Property Id: 146444

This ground floor condo unit is located on a tree lined residential street in historic Five Points, just outside of downtown and RiNo. Large front windows and high ceilings provide great light. Fully furnished with a queen size bed in the master bedroom and a double size futon and table/ desk in the second bedroom. 2 baths (1 full + 1 3/4 bath). Kitchen is equipped with pots/ pans, cooking basics to get you started. Washer/ dryer is included in unit. Small private patio. Walking distance to groceries, parks, restaurants/ cafes. 2 blocks from the L line light rail station and one mile from downtown -16 street pedestrian mall, Convention Center, Coors Field- and City Park. Wheelchair friendly unit. 1 month to 1 year leases available. Shorter leases may also be negotiable. Please check in regarding your desired rental dates prior to submitting a rental application. Unit is available beginning the afternoon of September 1st. Some pets may be allowed for an extra fee. Please check with us.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146444p
Property Id 146444

(RLNE5087947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have any available units?
2403 Glenarm Place 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have?
Some of 2403 Glenarm Place 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Glenarm Place 105 currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Glenarm Place 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Glenarm Place 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 offer parking?
No, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have a pool?
No, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have accessible units?
Yes, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 has accessible units.
Does 2403 Glenarm Place 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Glenarm Place 105 has units with dishwashers.
