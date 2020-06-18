All apartments in Denver
2350 S. Irving St.

2350 South Irving Street · (720) 597-8497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2350 S. Irving St. · Avail. Aug 10

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 12th is this remarkable 2000 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home, near Riviera Lake and Harvey Park, located S. Federal Blvd and W. Harvard Ave.

This beautiful home comes with living room, central A/C, a 2 car detached garage, and beautiful flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range stove. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer!

View our virtual tour of this breath taking single family home!
http://tours.hotshotpros.com/793138

Rent is $2,800.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,800.00 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities! 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.

Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit of $400 per cat and $200 per dog as well as $50 monthly pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE3327432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 S. Irving St. have any available units?
2350 S. Irving St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 S. Irving St. have?
Some of 2350 S. Irving St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 S. Irving St. currently offering any rent specials?
2350 S. Irving St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 S. Irving St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 S. Irving St. is pet friendly.
Does 2350 S. Irving St. offer parking?
Yes, 2350 S. Irving St. does offer parking.
Does 2350 S. Irving St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2350 S. Irving St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 S. Irving St. have a pool?
No, 2350 S. Irving St. does not have a pool.
Does 2350 S. Irving St. have accessible units?
No, 2350 S. Irving St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 S. Irving St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 S. Irving St. has units with dishwashers.
