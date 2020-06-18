Amenities
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.com
Available August 12th is this remarkable 2000 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home, near Riviera Lake and Harvey Park, located S. Federal Blvd and W. Harvard Ave.
This beautiful home comes with living room, central A/C, a 2 car detached garage, and beautiful flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range stove. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer!
View our virtual tour of this breath taking single family home!
http://tours.hotshotpros.com/793138
Rent is $2,800.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,800.00 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities! 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.
Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit of $400 per cat and $200 per dog as well as $50 monthly pet rent.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/
(RLNE3327432)