Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.com



Available August 12th is this remarkable 2000 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home, near Riviera Lake and Harvey Park, located S. Federal Blvd and W. Harvard Ave.



This beautiful home comes with living room, central A/C, a 2 car detached garage, and beautiful flooring throughout! Kitchen amenities include stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range stove. This units also includes a full size washer and dryer!



View our virtual tour of this breath taking single family home!

http://tours.hotshotpros.com/793138



Rent is $2,800.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,800.00 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities! 12-month Standard Lease Agreement.



Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit of $400 per cat and $200 per dog as well as $50 monthly pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE3327432)