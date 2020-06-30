Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage online portal

2317 Eliot St Available 04/28/20 Contemporary 2BD, 2.5BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Rooftop Deck and Garage - Situated off Jefferson Park, this contemporary new-build townhome is just down the street from boutique shops, restaurants and bars. Complementing the rooftop deck with great views and the 2-car garage, the townhome features an open-concept kitchen and living area as well as a balcony. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_wFD8WFoFk&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Dogs are negotiable.

*There is a $60 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5611252)