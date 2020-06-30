All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2317 Eliot St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2317 Eliot St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2317 Eliot St

2317 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2317 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
2317 Eliot St Available 04/28/20 Contemporary 2BD, 2.5BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Rooftop Deck and Garage - Situated off Jefferson Park, this contemporary new-build townhome is just down the street from boutique shops, restaurants and bars. Complementing the rooftop deck with great views and the 2-car garage, the townhome features an open-concept kitchen and living area as well as a balcony. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_wFD8WFoFk&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Dogs are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5611252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Eliot St have any available units?
2317 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Eliot St have?
Some of 2317 Eliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Eliot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Eliot St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 2317 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 2317 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 2317 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Eliot St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University