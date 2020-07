Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool garage parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving

Retreat at Water's Edge offers studio, one, and two bedroom homes for you to choose from. Features include a fully-equipped kitchen with dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator, and a personal patio or balcony. Select homes have a washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and a wood burning fireplace. Make sure to bring your furry friends as we are pet friendly.



The community lifestyle we provide is one of comfort and convenience. Our shimmering swimming pool will be a welcome relief on the hot summer days and our state-of-the-art fitness center will help you stay in shape. The on-site laundry facilities make quick work out of that pesky chore. Stop by today and see where your next adventure starts.