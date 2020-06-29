All apartments in Denver
2252 Valentia St

2252 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2252 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Incredible Stapleton 2 bedroom Townhome for Rent. $250 dollars off your move in cost!! - Location Location Location. Incredible Stapleton townhome, with 1278 square feet this 2-story, 2 bedroom 2 bath. The main level has a covered front porch, welcoming foyer, private one-bedroom, bathroom, patio & oversized 1-car garage. The second floor has an abundance of windows that floods the home with natural light all day long. It has an open floor plan, a spacious great room with a cozy gas fireplace and a Juliet balcony. The second level also features a second bedroom, an additional bathroom. There is a large open kitchen with ample counter & cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and black appliances. Also a stackable washer/dryer comb in the laundry room. This maintenance free townhome has a private patio and is located blocks to the pool & park w/ playground, fitness club, 29th avenue town center, the new light-rail and lastly the dog park. Will consider pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Valentia St have any available units?
2252 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 Valentia St have?
Some of 2252 Valentia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 2252 Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Valentia St offers parking.
Does 2252 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Valentia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Valentia St have a pool?
Yes, 2252 Valentia St has a pool.
Does 2252 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 2252 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.
