2252 Valentia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Incredible Stapleton 2 bedroom Townhome for Rent. $250 dollars off your move in cost!! - Location Location Location. Incredible Stapleton townhome, with 1278 square feet this 2-story, 2 bedroom 2 bath. The main level has a covered front porch, welcoming foyer, private one-bedroom, bathroom, patio & oversized 1-car garage. The second floor has an abundance of windows that floods the home with natural light all day long. It has an open floor plan, a spacious great room with a cozy gas fireplace and a Juliet balcony. The second level also features a second bedroom, an additional bathroom. There is a large open kitchen with ample counter & cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and black appliances. Also a stackable washer/dryer comb in the laundry room. This maintenance free townhome has a private patio and is located blocks to the pool & park w/ playground, fitness club, 29th avenue town center, the new light-rail and lastly the dog park. Will consider pet.



(RLNE5523467)