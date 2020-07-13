All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

LoHi Gold Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2424 W Caithness Pl · (720) 410-5510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Oct 3

$2,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LoHi Gold Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
accessible
garage
bike storage
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
media room
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
mack dab in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest areas at Zuni and 30th streets, LEED Gold certified LoHi Gold Apartments exemplify green city living. The building, which is also home to a CorePower Yoga studio, offers studios, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the Mile High City's Lower Highlands neighborhood, aka LoHi. Each apartment has been remodeled and designed environmentally responsibly to maximize energy efficiencies, and get the best use of light, space and storage. From the quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, energy-efficient washers and dryers-everything here is spot on. Whether you're on your way to work or play, living here makes you feel part of something bigger, something "grand." Enjoy every element of #LoHiLiving. Call or stop in today to reserve your new apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: (1) Pet: $250 (non-refundable fee) plus a $100 refundable deposit. (2) Pets: $500 (non-refundable fee) plus a $200 refundable deposit. (3) Pets: $700 (non-refundable fee) plus a $300 refundable deposit is due prior to move-in.
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 3 pets per apartment
rent: $25 for (1) pet, $50 for (2) pets, and $80 for (3) pets
restrictions: Pet waste removal charge of $250 per occurrence if found not disposing of pet waste properly. Animals such as ferrets, snakes and other reptiles, rabbits and some birds are not allowed on the community’s premise. Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. Please contact the leasing office for full details.
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000 pet deposit due prior to move-in. The following dog breeds are not allowed: American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terriers and mixed breeds that include one of the listed restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Other: $70/month. On site controlled access parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LoHi Gold Apartments have any available units?
LoHi Gold Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,722 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LoHi Gold Apartments have?
Some of LoHi Gold Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LoHi Gold Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
LoHi Gold Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LoHi Gold Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, LoHi Gold Apartments is pet friendly.
Does LoHi Gold Apartments offer parking?
Yes, LoHi Gold Apartments offers parking.
Does LoHi Gold Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LoHi Gold Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LoHi Gold Apartments have a pool?
No, LoHi Gold Apartments does not have a pool.
Does LoHi Gold Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, LoHi Gold Apartments has accessible units.
Does LoHi Gold Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LoHi Gold Apartments has units with dishwashers.

