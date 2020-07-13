LoHi Gold Apartments.

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: (1) Pet: $250 (non-refundable fee) plus a $100 refundable deposit. (2) Pets: $500 (non-refundable fee) plus a $200 refundable deposit. (3) Pets: $700 (non-refundable fee) plus a $300 refundable deposit is due prior to move-in.

fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)

limit: 3 pets per apartment

rent: $25 for (1) pet, $50 for (2) pets, and $80 for (3) pets

restrictions: Pet waste removal charge of $250 per occurrence if found not disposing of pet waste properly. Animals such as ferrets, snakes and other reptiles, rabbits and some birds are not allowed on the community’s premise. Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. Please contact the leasing office for full details.