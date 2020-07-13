LoHi Gold Apartments.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: (1) Pet: $250 (non-refundable fee) plus a $100 refundable deposit. (2) Pets: $500 (non-refundable fee) plus a $200 refundable deposit. (3) Pets: $700 (non-refundable fee) plus a $300 refundable deposit is due prior to move-in.
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 3 pets per apartment
rent: $25 for (1) pet, $50 for (2) pets, and $80 for (3) pets
restrictions: Pet waste removal charge of $250 per occurrence if found not disposing of pet waste properly. Animals such as ferrets, snakes and other reptiles, rabbits and some birds are not allowed on the community’s premise. Assistive animals are not considered pets and are not subject to the above criteria. Please contact the leasing office for full details.
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Dog under the age of 12 months will be accepted with a $1,000 pet deposit due prior to move-in. The following dog breeds are not allowed: American Bull Terrier aka Pit Bull, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terriers and mixed breeds that include one of the listed restricted breeds.