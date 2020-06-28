Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2001 S Pearl St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2001 S Pearl St
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2001 S Pearl St
2001 South Pearl Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2001 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cool 1950's Duplex with Garage! - Amazing location. All new 2-bdrm duplex with garage. Walk to Pearl St Historic District with shops and restaurants!
(RLNE5114762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 S Pearl St have any available units?
2001 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 2001 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 2001 S Pearl St offers parking.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University