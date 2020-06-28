All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 3 2019

2001 S Pearl St

2001 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cool 1950's Duplex with Garage! - Amazing location. All new 2-bdrm duplex with garage. Walk to Pearl St Historic District with shops and restaurants!

(RLNE5114762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S Pearl St have any available units?
2001 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2001 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 2001 S Pearl St offers parking.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 S Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 S Pearl St does not have units with air conditioning.
