200 E Mississippi Ave B2d 308

Amenities
Upscale 2 Bedroom near Wash Park - Property Id: 132374
Amenities & Features
Designer fixtures, stainless appliances, quartz counters and open floor plans all accented by the oversized windows that capture space and light. And that's just in the homes. Throughout the four-acre property, modern amenities abound, all designed to create better living, healthier energy, a more connected presence.
Building Features
State-of-the-art workout room with on-demand technology
Private yoga studio and outdoor fitness deck
Ultra-modern clubhouse with demonstration kitchen and dining
Fully-enclosed theater room for private screenings
Pool and spa deck with in-pool lounging that spans over an acre
Al-fresco areas with BBQs, lawn games and string lights
Sky lounge with kitchen and dining space for events and meetings
Gear storage and bike room with TV and lounging areas
Co-working business area with private presentation rooms
Pet spa and private dog park
Amazon lockers
On-site concierge services
Wi-fi throughout common areas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132374
Property Id 132374
(RLNE5459259)