Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:42 AM

19425 Robins Drive

19425 Robins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19425 Robins Drive, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

Great 3 bed 1 bath home in Green Valley Ranch, available in April. Home is located right across the street from Highline Academy. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, attached over sized 1 car garage and much more. Rent is $1995/month for a 12+ month lease. Security deposit is a refundable $500. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. PET POLICY: No pets Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19425 Robins Drive have any available units?
19425 Robins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19425 Robins Drive have?
Some of 19425 Robins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19425 Robins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19425 Robins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19425 Robins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19425 Robins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19425 Robins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19425 Robins Drive offers parking.
Does 19425 Robins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19425 Robins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19425 Robins Drive have a pool?
No, 19425 Robins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19425 Robins Drive have accessible units?
No, 19425 Robins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19425 Robins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19425 Robins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
