19425 Robins Drive

Great 3 bed 1 bath home in Green Valley Ranch, available in April. Home is located right across the street from Highline Academy. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, attached over sized 1 car garage and much more. Rent is $1995/month for a 12+ month lease. Security deposit is a refundable $500. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. PET POLICY: No pets Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!