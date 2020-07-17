All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020

1917 W Elk Pl

1917 West Elk Place · No Longer Available
Location

1917 West Elk Place, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN SUNNYSIDE / HIGHLANDS AREA - Property Id: 309256

Beautiful END Unit in Sunnyside / Highlands area. This exquisite metropolitan farmhouse boasts a spacious floor plan and elevated finish level which includes vaulted ceilings • brushed oak flooring • polished quartz counters • Samsung Stainless Appliances • Italian fireclay kitchen sinks • Trinsic fixtures, and WASHER and DRYER are included! 13 Foot Vaulted ceilings with skylight in each bedroom! Walking distance or an easy bike ride to Regis University, Rocky Mountain Lake and Chaffee Park, Common Grounds Coffee, and Bacon Social House.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309256
Property Id 309256

(RLNE5889902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 W Elk Pl have any available units?
1917 W Elk Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 W Elk Pl have?
Some of 1917 W Elk Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 W Elk Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1917 W Elk Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 W Elk Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 W Elk Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1917 W Elk Pl offer parking?
No, 1917 W Elk Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1917 W Elk Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 W Elk Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 W Elk Pl have a pool?
No, 1917 W Elk Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1917 W Elk Pl have accessible units?
No, 1917 W Elk Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 W Elk Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 W Elk Pl has units with dishwashers.
