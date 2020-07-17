1917 W Elk Pl

Amenities

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN SUNNYSIDE / HIGHLANDS AREA - Property Id: 309256



Beautiful END Unit in Sunnyside / Highlands area. This exquisite metropolitan farmhouse boasts a spacious floor plan and elevated finish level which includes vaulted ceilings • brushed oak flooring • polished quartz counters • Samsung Stainless Appliances • Italian fireclay kitchen sinks • Trinsic fixtures, and WASHER and DRYER are included! 13 Foot Vaulted ceilings with skylight in each bedroom! Walking distance or an easy bike ride to Regis University, Rocky Mountain Lake and Chaffee Park, Common Grounds Coffee, and Bacon Social House.

