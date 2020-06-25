All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1875 S. Vallejo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1875 S. Vallejo Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1875 S. Vallejo Street

1875 South Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Ruby Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1875 South Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1875 S. Vallejo Street Available 05/31/20 Nice 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in South West Denver - 1875 S. Vallejo Street is beautiful two bedroom home just minutes from Ruby Hill Park, Athmar Recreation Center and Brentwood Shopping Center.

This home features: living room, main hallway and two bedroom with hardwood flooring, kitchen including Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/Dryer hook up. Large fenced backyard and off street parking.

The rent is $1,695.00, deposit is $1,500.00 (wac) and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age. Myst gross 3x's the amount of rent. Please no evictions!
Pets allowed $100 deposit and additional $50 a month in rent per pet. No vicious breeds: Doberment, Chows, Pitts, Rotts, etc. Must be current on all vaccines and a minimum 1 year of age.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3935406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have any available units?
1875 S. Vallejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have?
Some of 1875 S. Vallejo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 S. Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1875 S. Vallejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 S. Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 S. Vallejo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1875 S. Vallejo Street offers parking.
Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 S. Vallejo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 1875 S. Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 1875 S. Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 S. Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 S. Vallejo Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University