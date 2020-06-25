Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1875 S. Vallejo Street Available 05/31/20 Nice 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in South West Denver - 1875 S. Vallejo Street is beautiful two bedroom home just minutes from Ruby Hill Park, Athmar Recreation Center and Brentwood Shopping Center.



This home features: living room, main hallway and two bedroom with hardwood flooring, kitchen including Gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/Dryer hook up. Large fenced backyard and off street parking.



The rent is $1,695.00, deposit is $1,500.00 (wac) and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age. Myst gross 3x's the amount of rent. Please no evictions!

Pets allowed $100 deposit and additional $50 a month in rent per pet. No vicious breeds: Doberment, Chows, Pitts, Rotts, etc. Must be current on all vaccines and a minimum 1 year of age.



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3935406)