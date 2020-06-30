1810 S Fillmore St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 05/01/20 Amazing location- right next to DU and right off of University and I25! Perfectly located between downtown and DTC.

Walking distance to lightrail and only a $13 uber to union station.

- updated kitchen with new oven, new dishwasher, & a wine fridge!

- open concept common areas plus a sun room for bonus space

- air conditioning for those hot summer days

- 3 full bathrooms, all updated this year

- 5 spacious bedrooms with nice closets

- 2 wood-burning fireplaces

- large 2 car garage, space for cars and gear storage

- fenced in back yard with patio. Pet door installed to back yard

- fenced off garden

*** We can discount rent to a family

-If not a family, prefer groups of 4 or less



(RLNE5603861)