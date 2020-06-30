All apartments in Denver
1810 S Fillmore St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1810 S Fillmore St

1810 South Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1810 South Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/01/20 Amazing location- right next to DU and right off of University and I25! Perfectly located between downtown and DTC.
Walking distance to lightrail and only a $13 uber to union station.
- updated kitchen with new oven, new dishwasher, & a wine fridge!
- open concept common areas plus a sun room for bonus space
- air conditioning for those hot summer days
- 3 full bathrooms, all updated this year
- 5 spacious bedrooms with nice closets
- 2 wood-burning fireplaces
- large 2 car garage, space for cars and gear storage
- fenced in back yard with patio. Pet door installed to back yard
- fenced off garden
*** We can discount rent to a family
-If not a family, prefer groups of 4 or less

(RLNE5603861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

