Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Vicinity

1010 E 13th Ave · (256) 587-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 463 sqft

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vicinity.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
extra storage
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
courtyard
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in the French Quarter, this just might be the place to hang your hat -- or your “chapeau”. This vintage 1904 brick building has been lovingly restored with touches reminiscent of the most famous neighborhood in New Orleans, while maintaining the charm of the original structure, including high ceilings, crown moldings, warm earth-toned colors and original hardwood floors. In the center is a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Inside you’ll find newer kitchens; energy-saving windows, exposed brick walls, bathrooms with refurbished claw-foot tubs and more.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400/studio; $500/1-BR; $600/2-BR
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Denver breed restrictions, 65 lb weight limit each pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vicinity have any available units?
The Vicinity has 4 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vicinity have?
Some of The Vicinity's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vicinity currently offering any rent specials?
The Vicinity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vicinity pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vicinity is pet friendly.
Does The Vicinity offer parking?
No, The Vicinity does not offer parking.
Does The Vicinity have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Vicinity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vicinity have a pool?
No, The Vicinity does not have a pool.
Does The Vicinity have accessible units?
No, The Vicinity does not have accessible units.
Does The Vicinity have units with dishwashers?
No, The Vicinity does not have units with dishwashers.
