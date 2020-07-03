1750 W Wewatta St

Amenities

The perks of living in Union Station's newest Luxury Condo Building are endless and indescribable! The condo provides incredible Downtown Denver and mountain views, immediate access to Denver's Union Station and all of it's amenities including award winning restaurants, shopping, Light Rail, Coors Field, parks, trails, and endless other activities. If you travel for business you don't even need a car when you're home... hop on the train from the train, walk across the bridge from Union Station, grab some groceries at Whole Foods and take the elevator upstairs and you're home!



The Coloradan has just been completed and this 1 bedroom condo unit is furnished with the basic amenities - queen size bedroom set, large couch and mounted TV, dining table, coffee tables, lighting, window coverings, etc. You bring the rest. The unit features nice hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen and living room, luxury carpet in the bedroom and nicely tiled bathroom. The kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances including stove/range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge.



The Coloradan features a high tech fitness facility including Peloton bikes, treadmills, free weights, TRX, etc. A concierge is available to assist with mail, guests, and residents. Don't forget the impressive Rooftop Pool with high end covered grill and kitchen area, huge clubhouse with bar area, pool table, multiple t.v.'s, and other games. Great for hosting your friends on game day or for other get together's.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling and other features provided by the HOA. The tenant will be billed back expenses for Gas/Electricity, Cable/Internet. Secured Garage Parking is available to be rented from the building at an additional expense. Unit is Pet Friendly, see leasing manager for additional details. Flexible Lease Options. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



