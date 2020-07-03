All apartments in Denver
1750 W Wewatta St

1750 Wewatta St · No Longer Available
Location

1750 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The perks of living in Union Station's newest Luxury Condo Building are endless and indescribable! The condo provides incredible Downtown Denver and mountain views, immediate access to Denver's Union Station and all of it's amenities including award winning restaurants, shopping, Light Rail, Coors Field, parks, trails, and endless other activities. If you travel for business you don't even need a car when you're home... hop on the train from the train, walk across the bridge from Union Station, grab some groceries at Whole Foods and take the elevator upstairs and you're home!

The Coloradan has just been completed and this 1 bedroom condo unit is furnished with the basic amenities - queen size bedroom set, large couch and mounted TV, dining table, coffee tables, lighting, window coverings, etc. You bring the rest. The unit features nice hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen and living room, luxury carpet in the bedroom and nicely tiled bathroom. The kitchen features high end stainless steel appliances including stove/range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge.

The Coloradan features a high tech fitness facility including Peloton bikes, treadmills, free weights, TRX, etc. A concierge is available to assist with mail, guests, and residents. Don't forget the impressive Rooftop Pool with high end covered grill and kitchen area, huge clubhouse with bar area, pool table, multiple t.v.'s, and other games. Great for hosting your friends on game day or for other get together's.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling and other features provided by the HOA. The tenant will be billed back expenses for Gas/Electricity, Cable/Internet. Secured Garage Parking is available to be rented from the building at an additional expense. Unit is Pet Friendly, see leasing manager for additional details. Flexible Lease Options. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Rooftop Pool, Fitness Center, Business Center, Concierge, Garage Parking Optional, Light Rail Access, Walkability, Brand New Condo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 W Wewatta St have any available units?
1750 W Wewatta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 W Wewatta St have?
Some of 1750 W Wewatta St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 W Wewatta St currently offering any rent specials?
1750 W Wewatta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 W Wewatta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 W Wewatta St is pet friendly.
Does 1750 W Wewatta St offer parking?
Yes, 1750 W Wewatta St offers parking.
Does 1750 W Wewatta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 W Wewatta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 W Wewatta St have a pool?
Yes, 1750 W Wewatta St has a pool.
Does 1750 W Wewatta St have accessible units?
No, 1750 W Wewatta St does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 W Wewatta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 W Wewatta St has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
