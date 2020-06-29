175 E 7th Ave Wagner

Amenities
One Bedroom near Governor's Park - Property Id: 147190
Hello, SoBo! Cool local shops, the hottest bars and restaurants, and some of the areas best hangouts are all within walking distance of RedPeak's brand new community 7/S Denver Haus in Governor's Park. Looking for a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment? We've got you covered. And 7/S Denver Haus features all the amenities you could ask for in a luxury apartment community. Snap some pics with panoramic views from the top floor Skylounge; find your center at Kurve, our in-house yoga studio; and give Rover some love with a visit to the Guten Dog spa. At the end of a busy day, kick back in your stylish and comfortable apartment. It's time to start your new urban adventure!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147190
Property Id 147190
(RLNE5370326)