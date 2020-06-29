All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

175 E 7th Ave Wagner

175 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

175 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
new construction
yoga
One Bedroom near Governor's Park - Property Id: 147190

Hello, SoBo! Cool local shops, the hottest bars and restaurants, and some of the areas best hangouts are all within walking distance of RedPeak's brand new community 7/S Denver Haus in Governor's Park. Looking for a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment? We've got you covered. And 7/S Denver Haus features all the amenities you could ask for in a luxury apartment community. Snap some pics with panoramic views from the top floor Skylounge; find your center at Kurve, our in-house yoga studio; and give Rover some love with a visit to the Guten Dog spa. At the end of a busy day, kick back in your stylish and comfortable apartment. It's time to start your new urban adventure!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147190
Property Id 147190

(RLNE5370326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have any available units?
175 E 7th Ave Wagner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have?
Some of 175 E 7th Ave Wagner's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 E 7th Ave Wagner currently offering any rent specials?
175 E 7th Ave Wagner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 E 7th Ave Wagner pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner is pet friendly.
Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner offer parking?
No, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner does not offer parking.
Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have a pool?
No, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner does not have a pool.
Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have accessible units?
No, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner does not have accessible units.
Does 175 E 7th Ave Wagner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 E 7th Ave Wagner has units with dishwashers.

