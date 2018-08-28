All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

1200 Colorado

1200 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Hale

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/799fa7d08a ---- 1200 Colorado offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with large floor plans, in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. Kitchens have an electric range and disposal. Building amenities include on-site laundry facilities, reserved storage, and outdoor seating. Parking is available for a monthly fee. 2 pets are allowed, with a 60-lb weight limit each. 1200 Colorado is located near the new 9th and Colorado businesses, Trader Joe?s, Snooze, Rose Hospital, and convenient to public transportation. Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony\'s Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver\'s very-first Trader Joe\'s. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Colorado have any available units?
1200 Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Colorado have?
Some of 1200 Colorado's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Colorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Colorado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Colorado is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Colorado offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Colorado offers parking.
Does 1200 Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Colorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Colorado have a pool?
No, 1200 Colorado does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Colorado have accessible units?
No, 1200 Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.

