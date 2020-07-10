All apartments in Denver
1672 S Patton Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1672 S Patton Ct

1672 South Patton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
1672 S Patton Ct Available 07/16/20 Charming 3BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and One Car Garage - Fantastic single family home, located in Denver's Harvey Park. The home offers a great floor plan that works for any living arrangement. Large living room with great natural sunlight, that leads to the dining room and kitchen. The dining room allows access to the private back yard. The updated kitchen includes a gas stove and ample prep space. All the bedrooms can be found on the east side of the home. Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Representative/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 S Patton Ct have any available units?
1672 S Patton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 S Patton Ct have?
Some of 1672 S Patton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 S Patton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1672 S Patton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 S Patton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 S Patton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1672 S Patton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1672 S Patton Ct offers parking.
Does 1672 S Patton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 S Patton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 S Patton Ct have a pool?
No, 1672 S Patton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1672 S Patton Ct have accessible units?
No, 1672 S Patton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 S Patton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 S Patton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
