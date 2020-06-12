All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1645 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1645 Franklin Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:45 PM

1645 Franklin Street

1645 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1645 Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
**** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,500/MONTH !! ****

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Uptown/ City Park West will welcome you with 1,512 square feet of living space over three levels.

Level 1:
Two car garage
Large office (3 x 12)
Walk in cloak room

Level 2:
Open plan kitchen, dining and living room.
Balcony large enough for grill and patio furniture.
Half bathroom and laundry.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and is perfect for entertaining with 3 ovens, 2 dishwasher drawers with separate controls and a french door fridge dispensing ice and purified water.

Level 3:
Master bedroom (14.5' x 12.5'), full bathroom, walk in robe
Private balcony
Queen bedroom (13 x 10), bathroom, walk in robe
Storage cupboard

Other features:
A/C, ceiling fans
Cozy gas fireplace
Off street guest parking
Skylight, large windows and leafy views
Tree-lined street surrounded by restaurants
Within walking distance are bike share, botanical gardens, Cheeseman Park, and City Park. Downtown is a 20 min walk or 7 min scooter ride away.

Nearby schools include Whittier Elementary School and East Denver High School.

Pets welcome upon approval.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

**** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,500/MONTH !! ****

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Franklin Street have any available units?
1645 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 Franklin Street have?
Some of 1645 Franklin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 1645 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1645 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University