1645 Franklin Street

**** CHOOSE AN 18 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,500/MONTH !! ****



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in Uptown/ City Park West will welcome you with 1,512 square feet of living space over three levels.



Level 1:

Two car garage

Large office (3 x 12)

Walk in cloak room



Level 2:

Open plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Balcony large enough for grill and patio furniture.

Half bathroom and laundry.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and is perfect for entertaining with 3 ovens, 2 dishwasher drawers with separate controls and a french door fridge dispensing ice and purified water.



Level 3:

Master bedroom (14.5' x 12.5'), full bathroom, walk in robe

Private balcony

Queen bedroom (13 x 10), bathroom, walk in robe

Storage cupboard



Other features:

A/C, ceiling fans

Cozy gas fireplace

Off street guest parking

Skylight, large windows and leafy views

Tree-lined street surrounded by restaurants

Within walking distance are bike share, botanical gardens, Cheeseman Park, and City Park. Downtown is a 20 min walk or 7 min scooter ride away.



Nearby schools include Whittier Elementary School and East Denver High School.



Pets welcome upon approval.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



